34" LG Smart Monitor, WQHD Curved screen, webOS, 300nits, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, White
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

34" LG Smart Monitor, WQHD Curved screen, webOS, 300nits, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, White

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

34" LG Smart Monitor, WQHD Curved screen, webOS, 300nits, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, White

34U601SA-W
Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved Dsplay
  • 300nits (Typ.) / Colour gamut: sRGB 99% / Contrast Ratio: 3000:1
  • 2 x 7W Stereo Speaker
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote support
More

Award-winning excellence

A image of CES 2025 Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

in Cybersecurity

https://www.ces.tech/ces-innovation-awards/2025-white/lg-webos-renew-program/

A image of av forums logo

AVForums Editor's Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

"webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered"

A image of if design award

iF Design Award - Winner

webOS 24 UX

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

Adapt to any task or environment with numerous possibilities. Powered by webOS, you can manage home office tasks without a PC and enjoy a wealth of content, seamlessly balancing work and entertainment. The ultra-wide 34-inch 21:9 screen provides ample space for multitasking and immersive viewing, making it perfect for both work and play.

A monitor in a home office environment cycling through three use cases: streaming entertainment content, professional design and coding work, and a cinematic movie scene.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

34" 21:9 WQHD Curved Display

A photo showcasing the mirroring feature of a smart monitor.

Mirror From Your Devices

Curved monitor displaying a vibrant winter scene of two people in orange snow gear, shown within a photo editing software interface with color and histogram tools, emphasizing sRGB 99% and HDR support.

HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

A photo showcasing LG Smart Monitors in a office and home.

webOS Work & Play

Graphic illustration with colorful sound wave patterns surrounding the text '7W x 2'.

Built-in speakers

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

34" 21:9 WQHD Curved Display

Great display for both work and play

Its 34-inch ultrawide WQHD display with a 21:9 aspect ratio provides a broader view—ideal for multitasking, content creation, and immersive entertainment. The 1800R curved design wraps around your field of vision, delivering a cinematic experience that pulls you into every scene.

Monitor on a desk displaying video editing software with cinematic footage and color grading tools in a cozy home office setting.

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Beyond the Screen: See What's Real.

Supporting industry standard HDR 10 and covering 99% of the sRGB colour gamut, the display brings out vivid detail and contrast. Whether

you're watching movies or editing photos, it ensures accurate colour expression and lifelike highlights and shadows.

Monitor displaying a photo editing interface with a colorful sneaker and tennis balls image, highlighting sRGB 99% and HDR color accuracy.

Monitor displaying a photo editing interface with a colorful sneaker and tennis balls image, highlighting sRGB 99% and HDR color accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

webOS

Seamless channel surfing

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote. The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 7Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.
*Provides a host of customised apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.

New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with upgrades—up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update

*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG Smart Monitor models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.

*LG Smart Monitor models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.

*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.

webOS

Home Office ready without a PC

webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.

webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilize various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro or later OS.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.

*Supported services may differ by country.

The Gaming Portal is now open

The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls and support for personalised gamification. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles, from AAA to social games. With partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and soon Xbox Cloud, along with native webOS app games, it allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices, delivering the ultimate gaming experience.

A curved monitor showcases a gaming dashboard with vibrant game icons, including action, puzzle, and cloud gaming apps. A cosmic, glowing portal graphic surrounds the screen, enhancing the sci-fi vibe.

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Sports

Follow your sport teams

Support your team with personalised service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.

Music

Curated to your music tastes

Enjoy customised music immersively with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

Brightness Control

Bright intelligence in any light

Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.

The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

7W x 2 Built-In Speakers

Immersive sound without extra speakers

The monitor features built-in 7W x 2 stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content, and also supporting clear voice communication for video and conference calls without the need for external speakers.

Monitor showcasing a vivid movie scene, followed by a multitasking screen with a video conference and real-time stock charts, emphasizing immersive sound and productivity features.

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Come alive with brightness and contrast

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

The LG Smart Monitor screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control
your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

*To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.

*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.

*The actual functionalities of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.

*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.

*Through the LG ThinQ app, you can use volume control, pointer, and power functions.

Voice control with Magic Remote

With the ThinQ app, you can be easily controlled remotely using voice commands via Alexa, ensuring that the smart monitor serves as more than just a display. It becomes a central hub for all your entertainment and productivity needs, elevating your overall multimedia experience. All of this requires only the Magic Remote.

A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.

*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

**The Remote Control is included in the package.

**Magic Remote is sold separately and may vary by country.

**Alexa functionality is available. Please refer to product specifications for details.

Google Cast + AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share** (for Android devices) or Google Cast***. Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home 8badge is a trademark of Apple Inc

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.

**Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

***Google Cast: Supported on Android phone or tablet with Android 9.0 or later and iPhone or iPad with iOS 16.0 or later.

***Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC. Supported features may vary by country.

LG Switch app

Easy to optimise effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Quick Control

Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Multi Ports

A variety of interface

Our smart monitor offers 2xHDMI, and 2xUSB ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display. It allows a clutter-free desk setup for ideal space utilisation.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

Clutter-free with sleek stand

A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort, and its slim base helps maximise your workspace.

Top view and close-up of a curved monitor on a clean desk setup with a white stand, black keyboard, mouse, and a coffee cup.

Top view and close-up of a curved monitor on a clean desk setup with a white stand, black keyboard, mouse, and a coffee cup.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    34

  • Display - Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Curvature

    1800R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    Smart

  • Year

    2025

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Size [cm]

    86.42

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.07725 × 0.23175 mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (2ea/ver2.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • Line out

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x2

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809.1 x 486.3 x 220.0 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809.1 x 369.4 x 91.4 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    978 x 465 x 203 mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.8 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1 kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.0 kg

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

