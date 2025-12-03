We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37” LG Smart Monitor, 4K UHD IPS Display, webOS, Screen Share, USB-C (PD 65W), White
Award-winning excellence
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
One screen. Endless possibilities.
Adapt to any task or environment with numerous possibilities. Powered by webOS, you can manage home office tasks without a PC and enjoy a wealth of content, seamlessly balancing work and entertainment. Enjoy a large 36.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality in your own space.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
36.5” 4K UHD IPS Display
Great display for both work and play
4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display with HDR 10 and up to 90% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut delivers a high contrast ratio and precise colours. It lets you experience visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
webOS
Seamless channel surfing
Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote. The 3-side virtually borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.
*Provides a host of customised apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with upgrades—up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update
*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG Smart Monitor models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.
*LG Smart Monitor models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.
*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.
webOS
Home Office ready without a PC
webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro or later OS.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.
*Supported services may differ by country.
The Gaming Portal is now open
The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls and support for personalised gamification. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles, from AAA to social games. With partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and soon Xbox Cloud, along with native webOS app games, it allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices, delivering the ultimate gaming experience.
*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
Game - Xbox Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on
LG’s Gaming Portal
Access legendary franchises and play new games on day
one through the Xbox app available in LG’s Gaming Portal.
Start streaming today and elevate your play*.
Sports
Follow your sport teams
Support your team with personalised service. It shows updated information on your favourite sports team based on your profile.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Gaming Portal availability may vary by region. In unsupported regions, users will be redirected to the existing Gaming Hub.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Internet connection, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and compatible Bluetooth gaming controller required. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) requires Game Pass Ultimate subscription and supported device (both sold separately). Select regions (xbox.com/regions), devices (xbox.com/cloud-devices), and games (xbox.com/play). Available on select LG Smart Monitors supporting webOS 24 and newer versions.
Brightness Control
Bright intelligence in any light
Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.
The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
USB-C
Productivity hub with easy connectivity
USB-C port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.
A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.
*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.
*The actual functionalities of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.
*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.
*Through the LG ThinQ app, you can use volume control, pointer, and power functions.
Voice control with Magic Remote
With the ThinQ app, you can be easily controlled remotely using voice commands via Alexa, ensuring that the smart monitor serves as more than just a display. It becomes a central hub for all your entertainment and productivity needs, elevating your overall multimedia experience. All of this requires only the Magic Remote.
A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
**The Remote Control is included in the package.
**Magic Remote is sold separately and may vary by country.
**Alexa functionality is available. Please refer to product specifications for details.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.
*Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.
LG Switch app
Easy to optimise effortlessly with LG Switch
The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Quick Control
Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions with a keyboard and mouse. It also enables seamless switching between PC and webOS using keyboard shortcuts.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
Our smart monitor offers 2xHDMI, 2xUSB, and USB-C ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display. It allows a clutter-free desk setup for ideal space utilisation.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Ergonomic design
Clutter-free design with a sleek stand
The virtually borderless design of the slim white body, combined with the flat, minimal stand, seamlessly blends into any office or home while occupying minimal space. It offers an ideal viewing experience with convenient height, swivel, and tilt adjustments.
LG Smart Monitor on a desk with keyboard, mouse, and coffee cup viewed from above, shown next to a side view highlighting height adjustment
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Tilt: -5-20˚
All Spec
INFO
Product name
Smart
Year
2025
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
36.5
Size [cm]
92.71
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2104x0.2104
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
800:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Auto Brightness
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A, 2ea)
SOUND
Speaker
5W x2
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
823.7 x 640.1 x 242
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
823.7 x 483.8 x 52.1
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1081 x 583 x 197
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.7kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.4kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.75kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
USB-C
YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
SMART FEATURES
Wi-Fi
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
