About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
27TQ615S-PZ

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

LG LED TV Monitor

Enjoy Both TV and Monitor Together

LG LED TV Monitor has dual purpose which combines TV and Computer Monitor, presenting a new way of combining technology with lifestyle.

LG LED TV monitor enabling to enjoy both tv and monitor together

Full HD IPS Display

Experience Stunning Visual

27" Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast and sharpness.

LG TV Monitor supporting clear picture at wide angles

Wide Viewing Angle

Clear Picture at Wide Angles

LG TV Monitor with IPS technology delivers accurate colors at wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You can experience the same image projection in your standing or seated position.

Cinema Mode

Make Your Home Cinema

When you want to watch a movie in your own space, Cinema Mode's full visibility makes it possible to capture all the important moments, even in dark scenes.

  • OFF

  • ON

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync that helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in streaming service apps
webOS Smart TV

The Smart Way to Access Content

webOS TV monitor helps to explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connection to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy tailored video content based on viewing history with built-in streaming service apps.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

*Supported services may differ by country.

AirPlay + Screen Share + Bluetooth
AirPlay + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay (for Apple devices) or Screen Share (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*AirPlay : Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.

*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV Monitor.

2 x 5W Stereo Speakers

Immersive Experience

Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built-in stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.

an immersive experience with 2 x 5W stereo speakers

Wall Mountable

Being Stylish & Convenient

Try mounting your TV monitor according to your interior situations and take advantage of the space saving effect.

being stylish and convenient with wall mountable feature

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Response Time

14ms

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

27

Size [cm]

68.6

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

14ms

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

No

Black Stabilizer

No

Dynamic Action Sync

No

PIP

No

Smart Energy Saving

No

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

No

DVI-D

No

HDMI

Yes (x2)

DisplayPort

No

Mic In

No

Headphone out

No

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Maxx Audio

No

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

32W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

0.4

DC Output

40W (19V 2.1A)

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

612 x 423.1 x 152.5

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

612 x 368.5 x 73.9

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

748 x 160 x 447

Weight with Stand [kg]

3.75 kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.5 kg

Weight in Shipping [kg]

5.6 kg

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

Yes

Adapter

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27TQ615S-PZ)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27TQ615S-PZ)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27TQ615S-PZ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27TQ615S-PZ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27TQ615S-PZ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

27TQ615S-PZ

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet