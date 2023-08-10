About Cookies on This Site

"24" Class (23.8" Diagonal) Full HD IPS TV Monitor"

Specs

Reviews

Support

"24" Class (23.8" Diagonal) Full HD IPS TV Monitor"

24MT58DF-PZ

"24" Class (23.8" Diagonal) Full HD IPS TV Monitor"

All Spec

FEATURES

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8" / 60 cm

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

72%

Color Bit

8bit (6bit+FRC)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Pixel pitch(mm)

0.2745mm x 0.2745mm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

5M:1

Response Time_Typ. (GTG)

Overdrive control Off:14ms / Low:8ms / High:5ms (Default: Off)

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

Composite

Yes (commonly used with component)

Component

Yes (commonly used with composite)

HDMI (Ver.)

Yes (2EA, HDMI1.3)

SCART

Yes

CI Slot

Yes

USB (Ver.)

Yes (USB2.0)

[ Jack Location ]

Rear/Side

(Audio Input) RCA

Yes

PC Audio In

Yes

[Jack Location]

Rear/Side

Headphone Out

Yes

[Jack Location]

Rear

Digital(Tuner Input)

Yes(DVB-T/C)

Analog

PAL/SECAM

SPEAKER

Type

Internal

Audio output

5W x 2

POWER

Type (w/ Watt)

Adapter (40W)

Input

100~240V

Normal On(typ.)

28W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1W

DC Off(Max)

0.4W

FREQUENCY

D-sub(H-Frequency)

30kHz~83kHz

D-sub(V-Frequency)

56Hz~75Hz

HDMI(H-Frequency)

30kHz~83kHz

HDMI(V-Frequency)

56Hz~75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC(D-sub)

1920X1080

PC(HDMI)

1920x1080

Video(HDMI)

480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

Scart

576i

Component

480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

Composit

480i, 576i

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Key

Key Type

Joystick(4 direction-center push)

LED Color(On mode)

Off

LED Color(Power save mode)

Amber

LED Color(Standby)

Red

[ Key Location ]

Bottom(center)

OSD

Languange(Country)

40 Country (Albania, Algeria,Austria, Belaus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Ukranie)

Number of Language

35 Language (Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbekistan, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Mongolian, Arabic)

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

DDC2B

EPG

Yes

Teletext

Yes

Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Eye Comfort Mode

Yes

Gaming Mode

Yes (DAS, Black Stabilizer)

Cinema Mode

Yes

Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

Yes (Video, Music, Picture)

USB Auto Play

Yes

PIP

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

USB Game (Download)

Yes

Built-In Game

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2

Triple XD engine

Yes

ARC-PC

16:9, 4:3

ARC-Video

16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI1/2 (720p↑) All-Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI1/2 Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI1/2

Virtual surround

Yes

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Hotel Mode

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

COLOR

Front

Black Glossy

B/Cover

Black Texture

Stand

Black Glossy

Base

Black Glossy

Others

Black Glossy

STAND

Base Detchable

Detachable

Tilt(Angle)

-2~15 degree

SIZE/WEIGHT

Set (with Stand)

554.9 x 203.5 x 422.9

Set (without Stand)

554.9 x 92.8 x 342.3

Box

624 x 405 x 139

Wall Mount

75*75

Set (with Stand)

3.6

Set (without Stand)

3.2

Box

5.1

Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

660/1,380/1,564

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Flexo 1 color

Handle

Yes

STANDARD

Erp

Yes

CE

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MT58DF-PZ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

