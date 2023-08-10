We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 29" Monitor TV MT31S Series
All Spec
-
Screen size (inches)
-
28.5
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
-
Yes (Basic)
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes (7 modes)
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
-
2
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1 (Audio-Common)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
-
1 (Audio-Common)
-
SCART
-
Yes
-
USB
-
2
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
-
PC Audio In
-
LAN
-
1
-
CI Slot
-
1
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Audio Decoder for DTV
-
Dolby MS10
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Built-in Speaker
-
Yes – 2x5W
-
Sound
-
Virtual Surround plus
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Sound Auto Detection (Music)
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type
-
Speaker bar Mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard 3.0
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Premium CP
-
Yes
-
MVPD
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Social Center
-
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
-
Yes
-
On Now
-
Yes
-
Cloud
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Outdoor Access (WoL)
-
Ready
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiFi Display
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd TV
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - DLNA (By Mobile Smart Share App)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
Yes (B/in)
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
669.0 x 82.0 x 411.0
-
Set (without Stand)
-
669.0 x 182.0 x 456.0
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
-
5.7
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
-
5.2
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Others
-
Adaptor
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
