27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor supporting 4K & 120Hz from HDMI 2.1
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
**To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Enjoy the Supreme Color and Utmost Speed Simultaneously
UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.
*The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using an HDMI 2.1 cable.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
*To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
UltraGear™ gaming monitor receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display Certification launched by VESA. It is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, so enables smoother images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
27GP95R is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Size [cm]
-
68.47
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Others (Features)
-
VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
95W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
735 x 522 x 220
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder(Hook)
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
