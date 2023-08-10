About Cookies on This Site

32" UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Product Information Sheet

32" UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

32GQ950P-B

32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

Gear Up, Game On.

Display

Nano IPS with ATW
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Display

Speed

144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)
IPS 1ms (GtG)
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Nano IPS with ATW

Broaden Your True View

Nano IPS with ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer) enhances contrast ratio and color expression in true wide angle and can help boost your gaming experience more realistically.

with ATW.

ATW

Better Contrast Ratio and Color Expression

Angular CR

x 10

Maximum
Color Coverage

x 40

Maximum
  • Angular Contrast Ratio
    without ATW Vs ATW
  • Conventional (14:1) Vs ATW (145:1)
    without ATW Vs ATW

ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer), applied to an ultra-premium display for high-level professional work for medical and expert use, covers better Angular Contrast Ratio (max.10 times) and color coverage (max.40 times) than the display not applied the ATW in wider angle.

*Angular Contrast Ratio : The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider blue area means the lower contrast ratio.

*NRT : It stands for New Zero Retardation TAC which ATW Pol is not applied.

Stunning Gaming Imagery.

Stunning Gaming Imagery

Nano IPS technology supports the express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes on a 32-inch large UHD 4K screen.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

True-to-life Colors & Contrast

Nano IPS technology meets VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000. It means you can play more life-like HDR gaming with accurate color and contrast reproduction.

True-to-life Colors

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.
144Hz (O/C 160Hz)

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 144Hz (Overclock 160Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*To enable the 144Hz (O/C 160Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Play Game Fully yet Easily.
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

32GQ950P is capable of up to 144Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD 4K resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC).

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC)

32GQ950P supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.

*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

This monitor, which receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enables smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

32GQ950P is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.


Gamer-centric Design

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base helps you play games more comfortably.

3-Side Borderless

Tilt & Height

Pivot

4-pole Headphone out.


4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for Immersive Sound Effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole Headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

Y22

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

31.5

Size (cm)

80 cm

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.)

360 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

450 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

NO

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 1000

HDR Effect

YES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

NO

Super Resolution+

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

OverClocking

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

NO

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

Others (Feature)

Hexagon Lighting , DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Dual Controller

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES (2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Downstream Port

Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

Built-in KVM

NO

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

YES

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

85W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

718.8 x 601 x 278.0mm(Up)
718.8 x 491 x 278.0mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

1044 x 168 x 550mm

Weight with Stand

11.6kg

Weight without Stand

9.3kg

Weight in Shipping

15.8kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32GQ950P-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32GQ950P-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32GQ950P-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32GQ950P-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32GQ950P-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

