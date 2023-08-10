We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Broaden Your True View
with ATW.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Better Contrast Ratio and Color Expression
-
Angular Contrast Ratiowithout ATW Vs ATW
-
Conventional (14:1) Vs ATW (145:1)without ATW Vs ATW
ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer), applied to an ultra-premium display for high-level professional work for medical and expert use, covers better Angular Contrast Ratio (max.10 times) and color coverage (max.40 times) than the display not applied the ATW in wider angle.
*Angular Contrast Ratio : The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider blue area means the lower contrast ratio.
*NRT : It stands for New Zero Retardation TAC which ATW Pol is not applied.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
True-to-life Colors & Contrast
True-to-life Colors
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz (O/C 160Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
*It supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
This monitor, which receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enables smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
32GQ950P is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Size (Inch)
-
31.5
-
Size (cm)
-
80 cm
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
360 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
450 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Others (Feature)
-
Hexagon Lighting , DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
85W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
718.8 x 601 x 278.0mm(Up)
718.8 x 491 x 278.0mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
1044 x 168 x 550mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
11.6kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
9.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
15.8kg
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
