31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor
Details Mastered
LG UHD 4K monitor delivers exceptional clarity, detail and performance to your creative tasks and favourite content as you've dreamed of.
Details Mastered1
Space
3840x2160
Image Quality
HDR10
Feature
MAXXAUDIO®
Suitable Clarity, Precision and Colour Expression
With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise colour as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.
IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and color expression
*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.
*Images illustrated
Immersive Gaming Experience
32UN650K-W boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
More Vividly and Realistically
HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour space.
Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services
Easy and Ergonomic
The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Versatile design with tilt, pivot and height adjustment options
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80 cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
DC Output
65W (19V / 3.42A)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 595.9 x 226.7mm(Up)
714.3 x 485.9 x 226.7mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 230mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.2kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.2kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Power Cord
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
