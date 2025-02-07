Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor delivers exceptional clarity, detail and performance to your creative tasks and  favourite content as you've dreamed of.

Details Mastered1

Space

31.5" IPS UHD 4K
3840x2160

Image Quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
HDR10

Feature

AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®
Creative Professional

Suitable Clarity, Precision and Colour Expression

With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise colour as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.

IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and color expression

1976 CIE chromaticity diagram showing the wide color gamut of DCI-P3

Colour Range with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

31.5-inch UHD 4K monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour  gamut, which is ideal for professional creators to re-touch images and accurately express the colour of digital contents.

*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.

Color calibration

Colour Calibrated

It is colour calibrated to display original intended colour for accurate picture quality.

*Images illustrated

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

32UN650K-W boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming

AMD FreeSync™ for fluid and rapid motion in high resolution, fast-paced games
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, console gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout high resolution, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync for faster reaction to opponents in gaming
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer for attack in the dark in gaming
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

More Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour space.

Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

 

 

Versatile design with tilt, pivot and height adjustment options

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80 cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Output

    65W (19V / 3.42A)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 595.9 x 226.7mm(Up) 
    714.3 x 485.9 x 226.7mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 230mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.2kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.2kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

