31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB-C

Exceptional image quality
3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display
User convenience
USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation
Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort
With DCI-P3 and HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 31.5-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing color shift from different vantage points.
UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear & large display for visual comfort, 31.5-inch IPS display, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80 cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
DC Output
210W (19.5V / 10.8A)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 247mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.3kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.6kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
-
Display Port
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m w/ Holder
-
Power Cord
YES
