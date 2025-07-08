Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB-C
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB-C

UK EU
Product Information Sheet

31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB-C

32UN880K-B
  • front view with the monitor arm on the right
  • front view with the monitor arm on the center
  • perspective view
  • perspective view with monitor height adjusted upward
  • perspective view with monitor tilted downward
  • top view with monitor swiveled ± 280˚
  • front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
  • side view with monitor tilted downward
  • side view monitor tilted upward
  • perspective view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
  • rear perspective of monitor swiveled -70 degrees
  • rear perspective of monitor swiveled +70 degrees
  • rear view
  • rear view with the monitor arm extended to the right
front view with the monitor arm on the right
front view with the monitor arm on the center
perspective view
perspective view with monitor height adjusted upward
perspective view with monitor tilted downward
top view with monitor swiveled ± 280˚
front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
side view with monitor tilted downward
side view monitor tilted upward
perspective view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
rear perspective of monitor swiveled -70 degrees
rear perspective of monitor swiveled +70 degrees
rear view
rear view with the monitor arm extended to the right

Key Features

  • 31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • Ergonomic stand with C-clamp
  • Extend, Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Height, Tilt
  • USB-C (60W Power delivery)
More

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo: Designed Around You

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Exceptional image quality

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display

User convenience

USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation

UHD 4K IPS Display

Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort

With DCI-P3 and HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 31.5-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing color shift from different vantage points.

UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear & large display for visual comfort, 31.5-inch IPS display, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR

Ergo stand, full movement of display, perfectly follow your eye level
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.

Scene of Architect With Ergo
Scene of Memedia Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Photographer With Ergo
Scene of Architect With Ergo
Scene of Memedia Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Photographer With Ergo

Create a Perfectly Customized Workstation eg.Photographer, Creator, Office Worker
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

Ergo's compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Usage of stable & powerful connection

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of easy cable management

Easy Cable Management

Usage of C-clamp & grommet

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Scene of Architect With Ergo

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Designed Around You LEARN MORE 32UN880
Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80 cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Output

    210W (19.5V / 10.8A)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 247mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.3kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14.6kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    NO

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m w/ Holder

  • Power Cord

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 