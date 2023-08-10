We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor
Widen Your Gaming View
Widen Your Gaming View.
LED
OLED
OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
Reduserer uskarpe konturer og ghosting i spill med 0,1 ms.
Play Game Fully yet Easily
Play the game with UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O / C 138Hz) refresh rate.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
48GQ900 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Gamer-centric Design
Gamer-centric Design.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
47.53
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
Curvature
NO
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
Display Position Adjustments
NO
All Spec
Camera
NO
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
VRR
YES
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Auto Brightness
NO
Auto Input Switch
NO
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
NO
Crosshair
YES
Dolby Vision™
NO
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
NO
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Mic
NO
Mini-LED Technology
NO
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
OverClocking
YES
PBP
NO
PIP
NO
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Super Resolution+
NO
User Defined Key
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
N/A
Power Consumption (Max.)
253W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
175W
Type
Built-in Power
DVI-D
NO
Audio In
NO
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
Built-in KVM
NO
Daisy Chain
NO
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
D-Sub
NO
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
HDMI
YES(3ea)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
Line out
NO
Mic In
NO
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
Thunderbolt
NO
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
USB-C
NO
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8
Weight without Stand [kg]
15.5
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1285 x 771 x 173
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6
Weight in Shipping [kg]
19.3
Weight with Stand [kg]
16.8
Dual Controller
NO
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
DVI-D
NO
Others (Accessory)
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
Display Port
YES
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
YES
Remote Controller
YES
Thunderbolt
NO
USB A to B
YES
USB-C
NO
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
N/A
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Curvature
NO
Panel Type
OLED
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.274 x 0.274
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
Size [cm]
120.7193
Size [Inch]
47.53
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
264 (@SDR 25% APL)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
DTS HP:X
YES
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
Speaker
20W x 2
Product name
UltraGear
Year
2022
Display Position Adjustments
NO
Wall Mountable [mm]
300 x 200
