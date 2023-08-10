48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

front view

UltraGear™ Logo.

Gear Up, Game On

Display
UHD 4K OLED Display
Anti-glare & Low reflection
1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio & HDR10
Speed
0.1ms (GtG)
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)
4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

48” UHD 4K OLED

Widen Your Gaming View

Thanks to UHD 4K OLED display representing outstanding clarity and realistic picture with HDR10 delivering dynamic contrast, LG UltraGear™ monitor can help gamers immerse into the game and feel as if they were in the center of the game at the 48-inch large screen.

Widen Your Gaming View.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides a more immersive gaming experience with its rich color expression and the contrast ratio as well as the fast response time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • LED
  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colors and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Anti-Glare & Low reflection.
Anti-Glare & Low reflection

Show Only Your Game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment. In addition, it has the effect of reducing eye strain with a Flicker-free panel.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This model uses a Flicker-free panel verified by UL.

0.1ms (GtG) Response time

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

With 0.1ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

Reduserer uskarpe konturer og ghosting i spill med 0,1 ms.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 120Hz (Overclock138Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

LG 48GQ900 is capable of up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) without fuss either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

Play the game with UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O / C 138Hz) refresh rate.

*It supports up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

48GQ900 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Thanks to the side stand and ultra-slim design, it creates an optimized gaming environment by providing space utilization and ease of secure visibility in every place you want to play like the living room, gaming room, or other spaces.

Gamer-centric Design.

UltraGear™ Remote Control
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Control at Once

With UltraGear™ Remote Control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, sound adjusting, changing mode, and others.
4-pole Headphone out.

Immersive Sound Experience

48GQ900 provides impressive sound with 2 x 20W stereo speakers. Also, you can enjoy your games and have voice chat simultaneously by connecting easily with 4-pole Headphone out, while feeling even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG OLED 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

47.53

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

138 (O/C)

Response Time

0.1ms (GtG)

Display Position Adjustments

NO

All Spec

FEATURES

Camera

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

VRR

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

NO

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

NO

FPS Counter

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

OverClocking

YES

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

NO

User Defined Key

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

253W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

175W

Type

Built-in Power

CONNECTIVITY

DVI-D

NO

Audio In

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(3ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

15.5

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1285 x 771 x 173

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6

Weight in Shipping [kg]

19.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

16.8

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

DVI-D

NO

Others (Accessory)

Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

Display Port

YES

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

YES

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

YES

USB-C

NO

DISPLAY

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.274 x 0.274

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

138 (O/C)

Response Time

0.1ms (GtG)

Size [cm]

120.7193

Size [Inch]

47.53

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

264 (@SDR 25% APL)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

330 (@SDR 25% APL)

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

YES

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

20W x 2

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

NO

Wall Mountable [mm]

300 x 200

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(48GQ900-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(48GQ900-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(48GQ900-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(48GQ900-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (48GQ900-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

