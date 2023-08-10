We are a global esports powerhouse fueled by clever disruptors that exist to challenge convention and carve the edge of the gaming and entertainment universe. By activating the strength of our values, the power of our proprietary tech, and the genius of our people, we are expanding the definition of what it means to win. We build champions and create inspiring and entertaining gaming experiences for all as we welcome everyone to #LiveEvil.

From the very first day we were founded in 1999, we have made moves that go against the grain, earning us 180+ championship wins, including the organization’s first LCS title after being crowned 2022 LCS Spring Split Champions, $25 million in tournament prizes, and 1 billion minutes viewed on Twitch in 2021 alone. As one of the original firestarters of this industry, we are equally proud of the long list of “firsts” we have achieved that have propelled the industry forward, including first esports sponsorship; first formal collegiate program; first medically-staffed training and wellness program; first non-binary and transgender content creators signed; and first female BIPOC CEO.

Our roster of professional players include League of Legends 2021 Rookie of the Year Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki and rising star Joseph “Jojopyun” Joon Pyun; while our “Creator Collective' talent includes Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree and fighting games legend SonicFox; fighting game champion and longest tenured EG player Ricki Ortiz; and popular TikTok personality ARUUU, who has more than 1.1 million fans on the platform, among others.

We are proudly headquartered in Seattle with facilities in Los Angeles and have a worldwide fandom of more than 12 million strong.