34" 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD (2560 x 1080) Monitor with Ergo Stand
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

front view with the monitor arm on the right.
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo.
Display
34" WFHD (2560 x 1080) IPS
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Color
sRGB 99%(Typ.)
VESA Display HDR™ 400
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0
Convenience
Ergonomic Design
LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of VESA Display HDR™400.

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of VESA Display HDR™400.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

sRGB 99%

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

VESA Display HDR™ 400

HDR400 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.
The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

USB Type-C™

Easy Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging(up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. It helps to boost efficiency and productivity by making a clutter-free workspace.

Display

Display

data

Data

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

See All Ports

USB Type-C

HDMI

DP

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on user's PC environment.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 5W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 5W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Immersive Gaming Experience

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
Motion Blur Reduction

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape from the situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Manuals & Software Download

Download product manuals and software for your products.

Manuals Download Software Download
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

All Spec

FEATURES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Reader Mode

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

HW Calibration

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

Color Weakness

YES

OverClocking

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Mic

NO

Camera

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VRR

NO

POWER

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

35W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

20W

Power Consumption (Max.)

110W

ACCESSORY

Thunderbolt

NO

HDMI

YES

DVI-D

NO

Display Port

NO

D-Sub

NO

Remote Controller

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.4m White

CONNECTIVITY

Built-in KVM

NO

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

Line out

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Mic In

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1080 at 100Hz

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Audio In

NO

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

6

Weight with Stand [kg]

9.9

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

914 x 245 x 483

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.5 x 622.0 x 405.1

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

7W x 2

DISPLAY

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.312 x 0.310

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.6

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2022

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WQ680-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WQ680-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WQ680-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WQ680-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WQ680-W)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34WQ680-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

