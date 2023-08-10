We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD (2560 x 1080) Monitor with Ergo Stand
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
USB Type-C™
Easy Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging(up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. It helps to boost efficiency and productivity by making a clutter-free workspace.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
See All Ports
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
*Above feature may vary depending on user's PC environment.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Immersive Gaming Experience
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
All Spec
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
35W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
20W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
110W
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.4m White
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1080 at 100Hz
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
12.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
9.9
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
914 x 245 x 483
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.5 x 622.0 x 405.1
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.312 x 0.310
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.6
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2022
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
34WQ680-W
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD (2560 x 1080) Monitor with Ergo Stand