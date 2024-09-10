Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34WR50QK-B

34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor

front view
LG UltraWide Monitor Curved.

Immersive viewing experience

34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)

3-side Virtually Borderless

Image Quality

HDR10

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Comfortable workstation

Ergonomic Stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

The animation shows that more content can be displayed on a screen at once, thanks to 21:9 aspect ratio display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy multi-tasking set-up

34WR50QK allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.

*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34WR50QK in the LG.com Support Menu.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colours

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.

3-side Virtually Borderless pictogram.

3-side Virtually Borderless

One Click Stand pictogram.

One Click Stand

Tilt pictogram.

Tilt (-5~15˚)

Image showing 3-side Virtually Borderless, One Click Stand, Height, and Tilt view of the monitors.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect your eyes

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Size [cm]

    86.42

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.23175 x 0.23175

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Colour Bit

    8bit

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Output

    48W (19V / 2.53A)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 483.3 x 223.2

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.4

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

