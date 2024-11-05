Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

LG Marketer’s Black Friday Wishlist

Must-Have Picks and Why We Love Them

Fridge Freezer Fridge Freezer
TV TV
monitor Monitor
Washer Dryer Washer Dryer

Monthly LG / November

05.11.2024 ~ 30.11.2024

Special Offer

  • * Offer is valid on selected products exclusively on lg.com. Subject to availability. T&C's apply.
  • * The voucher will be automatically applied at checkout

UP TO

17%

OFF

Washer Dryer
Monitor
Tv
Fridge Freezer

LG Black Friday Sale Secure the Best Deals of the Year!

Black Friday Black Friday Black Friday

Wishlist (An LG washing machine is placed inside a shopping cart.An LG OLED C4 TV is placed inside a shopping cart.An LG InstaView refrigerator is placed inside a shopping cart.An LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor is placed inside a shopping cart.)

The long-awaited LG Black Friday Sale is your chance to save money on top-tier tech equipment. You’re unsure what to buy? Don’t worry! Check out this wish list from our LG Monthly Product Managers who have explored countless LG products throughout this magazine's journey. Curious to know which items are their must-haves this season? Keep on scrolling!

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Wish-List 1.

Game-changer (Washer Dryer) The LG Washer-Dryer

An LG washing machine is set up in a neat laundry room.
Luca Europe region Washer-
Dryer Marketer

Hello! I’m Luca and, like many of you, I'm always looking for smart solutions that make everyday life easier. That is why the LG Washer-Dryer FWV796STSE is at the top of my Black Friday wish list

One key benefit is this LG Washer Dryer’s AI Direct Drive technology which adjusts the wash cycle based on fabric type and load size, thereby protecting clothing while operating with high energy efficiency. Anyone with a hectic schedule will appreciate this immensely, as it results in neat-looking clothes without extra effort.

The Steam function is another advantage, offering deep cleaning that reduces allergens and wrinkles ‒ ideal for sensitive skin and cutting down on ironing time.

Finally, its silent operation is a major bonus. In a busy household or an open-plan home, this feature allows you to run laundry anytime without disturbing anyone.

For these reasons, this LG Washer Dryer is a "Game-Changer" ‒ a product designed to enhance your daily life with thoughtful and cutting-edge technology.

White clothes are neatly hung in the laundry room.
Well-dried towels are folded and placed neatly on top of the LG washing machine.
Clean, freshly washed shirts are hanging on a drying rack next to the LG washing machine
Well-dried towels are folded and placed neatly on top of the LG washing machine.
Clean, freshly washed shirts are hanging on a drying rack next to the LG washing machine
White clothes are neatly hung in the laundry room.

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Wish-List 2.

Immersive Entertainment (The LG OLED C4 TV) The LG OLED C4 TV

Max Europe reason TV
Marketer

I’m Max and there's nothing I enjoy more than watching the biggest tournaments and matches of my favourite team. I realised that I need a TV that can handle the brightness of a sunlit room, since many games take place during the daytime. The LG OLED65C45LA has caught my eye with its Brightness Booster, ensuring a crisp, brilliant image. Plus, LG OLED65C45LA automatically adjusts to the lighting conditions, so I can focus entirely on the game without tweaking the settings myself.

Since I often have friends over for match day, the perfect TV size for me is 65 inches. It’s not too large for my cosy city flat, but big enough to offer everyone a perfect view of the action.

As a passionate football fan, what really excites me is LG's Sports Alert App. The LG C4 OLED TV sends reminders about upcoming games, half-time updates, and final scores of my favourite team ‒ even when I’m watching something else. I truly can’t wait to welcome this piece of high-tech into my home and make every game and movie night unforgettable!

An LG OLED C4 TV is showing a soccer game in a modern living room.
The LG OLED C4 TV is set against a backdrop of modern and cozy interior design.

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Wish-List 3.

Smart Convenience (The LG InstaView™ Fridge) The LG InstaView Fridge

In a sleek, black-colored modern kitchen, the LG InstaView refrigerator is displayed with its mirror glass feature activated.
Poppy Europe region Fridge
Freezer Marketer

Hello there! I’m Poppy and creating a smart, efficient kitchen that blends style and functionality has always been my dream. The LG InstaView Fridge Freezer GBG7190CEV ticks all the boxes!

The LG InstaView Fridge knock-knock feature is my personal highlight. I can easily see inside without opening the door, thus reducing cold air loss. Combined with DoorCooling+, which ensures even cooling across all shelves, this fridge promises to maintain optimal food quality.

Do you know about the FRESHBalancer drawer? It maintains optimal humidity in order to keep fruits and vegetables at their peak. Also, thanks to the LG ThinQ® app, I’ll be able to monitor temperatures, get door alerts, and adjust settings remotely which sure is next level convenience.

I’m happy to add the LG InstaView Fridge Freezer to my modern kitchen during this LG Black Friday Sale.

In a cozy beige-toned dining space, the LG InstaView refrigerator is placed with its mirror glass feature on.
Small dishes garnished with fresh basil and tomatoes.
In a cozy beige-toned dining space, the LG InstaView refrigerator is placed with its mirror glass feature on.
Small dishes garnished with fresh basil and tomatoes.

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG Monthly LG

Wish-List 4.

Maximize Performance (LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor) LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor for Work and Play

Ava Europe reason Monitor
Marketer

My name is Ava, and although gaming is my biggest hobby, I also appreciate a reliable setup for my home office. Thus, I’m interested in the LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 32GS95UV-B. Here’s why it’s on my wish list.

What immediately stands out is the 4K UHD resolution (3840x2160). Its crisp visuals are perfect for an immersive gaming experience as well as for detailed work tasks like video editing. Thanks to its sleek, minimalistic design, the LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor fits seamlessly into my remote office.

As a gamer, performance is key. The 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time are incredibly appealing ‒ delivering smooth, tear-free gameplay without stuttering. For someone who enjoys fast-paced games, these features make all the difference.

Overall, the LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor strikes the perfect balance between performance and visual quality. With the LG Black Friday Sale approaching, it feels like the perfect time for a setup switch.

The LG UltraGear Gaming monitor is on a clean gaming desk, displaying a racing game.
The LG UltraGear Gaming monitor is set against a softly lit gaming room background.

LG Black Friday Sale

UpgradeWasher Dryer

yourtvLifestylemonitor

Fridge Freezer

This Black Friday, treat yourself to LG innovation! From LG Washer Dryers to the LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor ‒ shop now, save big, and enjoy tech that transforms your everyday. Intrigued for more? Feel free to browse through past LG Monthly content and explore the world of technological excellence. Life’s Good!

Special Offer

  • * Offer is valid on selected products exclusively on lg.com. Subject to availability. T&C's apply.
  • * The voucher will be automatically applied at checkout

UP TO

17%

OFF

Washer Dryer
Monitor
Tv
Fridge Freezer

Don’t Miss the Top LG Black Friday Deals!

Home Styling Help: Solving Your Decor Problems
Learn More
Efficient Remote Work : LG's Home Office Essentials
Learn More
Level Up : Transform Your Home into a G aming Sanctuary
Learn More