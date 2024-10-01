Lisa Mistry

Hello, Daniel!

A minimalist home sounds fantastic!

Minimalist interiors are very popular, but maintaining a clean living room can be challenging. To address this, it's crucial to remove excess furniture and electronics and invest in multifunctional products. That’s why I’ve come to rely upon LG’s StanbyME.

LG’s StanbyME is a mobile touchscreen monitor that comes with a rolling stand. Since it is also wireless, it’s very easy to move around. In combination with its sleek and timeless design, it does not disrupt the room’s style.

There are multiple adjustment options. I can either rotate the screen or change the height, depending on my activity: From researching new interior projects to sourcing material on a larger screen for more detail. Not to mention the versatility of using it to try new recipes in the kitchen as well as seamlessly connecting my mobile device.

It’s a great benefit to all our spaces, so I can practise my hobbies in any part of our home! The LG StanbyME mobile monitor supports minimalist interiors and a modern lifestyle. Definitely give it a try!