The LG UltraFine™ Ergo Monitor is a high-resolution UHD 4K screen that is perfect for detailed design tasks. It is exceptionally ergonomic: Jana can extend, retract, swivel, pivot and tilt the screen as well as adjust its height to ensure comfortable working conditions.

The LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor greatly complements her setup. The display provides a high refresh rate and a fast response time, making her hobby even more enjoyable. Moreover, my wife can fully immerse herself in her design projects thanks to the LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor’s Low Reflection characteristic, high contrast display and extra vibrant colours.

By customising her work for home space with these advanced tools, Jana achieved a great harmony between work and personal fulfillment. Also, if comfort and creativity are your priorities, this configuration is highly recommended!

