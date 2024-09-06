Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Person working remotely at a dual monitor setup desk, with LG monitor and a laptop showing a video meeting

Efficient Remote Work

LG's Home Office Essentials

Master working remotely by unlocking the secrets toan efficient home office setupwith the LG gram and LG Monitors.

Thanh-Long
Hello, everyone! Thanks for joining the meeting.

Monthly LG / September

06.09.2024 - 30.09.2024

{Special Benefit}
Benefit 1.
  • * Benefits applicable exclusively during Monthly LG September promotion.
  • * Please copy and paste promotion code in checkout.

Discount

10%

Coupon codeLGMONTHLYSEPUK

Copy
Benefit 2.
  • * 15% discount off when purchasing 2 selected models, and 20% discount off when purchasing 3 or more selected models.
  • * 2% membership discount automatically applies when logged in.
LG UltraWide curved monitor showing multiple windows.
Monitor

34WQ75C-B.AEK, 40WP95CP-W.AEK, 27GS950E-B.AEK, 49WQ95C-W.AEK, 27UP85NP-W.AEK, 32UN650P-W.AEK

LG gram Pro laptop with a black design and colorful display.
gram

16Z90SP-A.AD8BA1, 16T90SP-G.AA78A1, 162909-G.AA78A1, 17Z90S-G.AD78A1

Remote work has rapidly evolved into a staple of modern professional life, but homes can be full of distractions.

A couple sits together outdoors, smiling.
Written By
JanaBastek Dao
SEO Manager
Written By
Thanh-Long
bank employee

In order to maintain a professional environment, my wife and I developed four essential strategies that continue to help us stay focused whenever we work in the home office. In this article, we share these four indispensable rules that may support you with optimising your work from home experience. Whether you’re a seasoned remote worker or new to the home office setup ‒ these tips will ensure your workday is both efficient and enjoyable.

*Advertisement

{LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor}

Enhance
Efficiency with
Larger Screen

A man working at a modern desk setup with a wide monitors and a laptop on a stand, focusing on charts and data displayed on the screens.

For those who handle vast amounts of data

The LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor helps you to always keep the overview. The virtually borderless design combined with a 21:9 aspect ratio allows seamless multitasking and, thus, greater efficiency. From attending video conferences, managing emails, to working on spreadsheets ‒ operate all at once with ease thanks to the LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor.

Eye fatigue is THE issue of the 21st century. I’m glad my LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor possesses eye-care features. Besides ultra smooth and synchronised graphics as well as clean and bright colours, the display’s flicker safe mode makes looking into the monitor for the whole workday as comfortable as possible ‒ and the more comfortable you feel, the better the productivity.

Rear view of a man at a desk with a wide monitor and laptop, showing coding and productivity apps on the screens.
A man seated at a desk in a bright, plant-filled home office, working on an LG gram laptop connected to an external monitor.
Man working in a home office with dual monitors and an elevated LG gram laptop displaying coding and video editing software, viewed from behind.
front view
34WQ75C-B
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£499.98
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Learn More Buy Now
front view
40WP95CP-W
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£1,499.99
Save £250.99
£1,249.00
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display Monitor Learn More Buy Now
front view
27GS95QE-B
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£999.99
Save £300.99
£699.00
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG) Learn More Buy Now
front view
49WQ95C-W
LG UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£1,299.99
Save £300.99
£999.00
LG UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor Learn More Buy Now
27UP85NP-W
27UP85NP-W
27'' UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£399.98
27'' UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 Learn More Buy Now
32UN650P-W
32UN650P-W
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£399.99
Save £100.01
£299.98
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor Learn More Buy Now

{LG UltraFine™ Ergo Monitor &
LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor}

For A Workspace
that Matches
Your Passions

A woman working at a desk with a dual-monitor setup, focused on editing vibrant images on her screens in a well-lit home office.

For those engaged in
design work

The right equipment like the LG UltraFine™ Ergo Monitor or the LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor is key. SEO Manager by day and designer by passion ‒ my wife Jana has outfitted her space with tools that cater to both her professional duties and her creative hobbies.

The LG UltraFine™ Ergo Monitor is a high-resolution UHD 4K screen that is perfect for detailed design tasks. It is exceptionally ergonomic: Jana can extend, retract, swivel, pivot and tilt the screen as well as adjust its height to ensure comfortable working conditions.

The LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor greatly complements her setup. The display provides a high refresh rate and a fast response time, making her hobby even more enjoyable. Moreover, my wife can fully immerse herself in her design projects thanks to the LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor’s Low Reflection characteristic, high contrast display and extra vibrant colours.

A woman adjusting her large monitor vertically, then seated at a dual-monitor setup displaying vibrant images and colorful graphics.
A woman sketching in a cozy home office with dual monitors displaying editing software and vibrant nature images.
A woman adjusting a large vertical monitor in a home office.
A woman working with two large monitors in a home office setup.
A woman sketching in a cozy home office with dual monitors displaying editing software and vibrant nature images.

By customising her work for home space with these advanced tools, Jana achieved a great harmony between work and personal fulfillment. Also, if comfort and creativity are your priorities, this configuration is highly recommended!

*Due to high demand, Ergo Monitor 32UN88AP-W is limited in stock. We recommend 32UN650P-W, which offers similar features and quality. Learn More

front view
16Z90SP-A.AD8BA1
LG gram Pro 16” | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
£2,399.99
Save £420.01
£1,979.98
LG gram Pro 16” | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor Learn More Buy Now
front view
16Z90S-G.AA78A1
LG gram 16” | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
£1,549.99
Save £190.01
£1,359.98
LG gram Pro 16” | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor Learn More Buy Now
front view
17Z90S-G.AD78A1
LG gram 17” | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
£1,799.99
Save £320.01
£1,479.98
LG gram 17” | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor Learn More Buy Now

Set the Best Conditions!

You want to get into a productive mindset? Dressing up can help, even if it's semi-formal. Whilst it can be important to feel comfortable in your clothes, wearing pyjamas or joggers for remote work can put you in a mode that is too casual. Speaking from personal experience, watch how your posture changes when you put on your work attire.

Additionally, avoid starting your workday from the couch or bed — invest in a desk and a good office chair in a bright corner of your home. This can boost your motivation, concentration, and may prevent your colleagues from seeing your unmade bed and laundry piles. Lastly, communicate with your household about the importance of minimising distractions you during work hours.

A tidy home office with an ergonomic chair, a desk with a vertical monitor, and neatly arranged supplies.

{LG gram Pro}

Your Companion
for Healing After
Work

A man sitting outdoors against a bright orange wall, working on his LG gram laptop with a coffee cup beside him, enjoying the sunny day.

A healthy work-life balance is essential

That is why I created a clear separation between my work from home space and my personal relaxation area.

My tip: Dedicate a cosy corner of your home as your "healing spot," or take advantage of the LG gram Pro’s lightweight and super slim design to visit a nearby café or outdoor space.

Use this time to unwind, whether it’s by journaling on your LG gram Pro or watching YouTube to de-stress. It is a reliable companion for entertainment connoisseurs with its Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor. Further, the LG gram Pro’s extensive battery life makes it ideal for outside usage.

For me, relaxing in my healing spot helps with recharging and maintaining my well-being. This ensures I return to work refreshed and ready for new challenges. My LG gram Pro definitely helps me implement this balance.

Close-up of hands typing on an LG gram laptop on the left; the man walking outside with his closed laptop and greenery in the background on the right.
A man walking outdoors while holding LG gram Pro
Close-up of hands typing on an LG gram Pro keyboard with charts displayed on the screen.

Working from Home like a Pro
thanks to LG monitors and the LG gram.

I truly hope, integrating these four strategies will help you transform your home office into a haven of productivity and creativity.
Invest in the right tools and create a workspace that inspires you. Embrace these changes and watch as your remote work
experience becomes not just efficient, but potentially fulfilling. Happy WFH-days, everyone!

Sketches of two different home office spaces reflecting the couple's professions and lifestyle, followed by going outdoors after work.

