31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor
Details Mastered
Details Mastered1
Space
3840x2160
Image Quality
HDR10
Feature
MAXXAUDIO®
Suitable Clarity, Precision and Color Expression
IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and color expression
*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the color gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.
*Images illustrated
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
More Vividly and Realistically
Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services
Easy and Ergonomic
Versatile design with tilt, pivot and height adjustment options
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2020
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
