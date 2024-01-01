Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CF3D

LG Technology Delivers Innovative 3D Presentation

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Technology

    0.61" SXRD (2Set), 120Hz.

  • Native Resolution

    1080p(1920x1080)

  • Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

    2500

  • Brightness(ANSI-Lumens) - 3D

    1250

  • Contrast Ratio(FOFO)

    7000:1

  • Noise (dB)

    High Brightness: 37, Economic: 32

  • Uniformorty(min)JBMA

    >90%

  • Projection Lens

    Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.3x

  • Projection Image

    Standard: 100"@3m, Throw Ratio: 1.58/2.1

  • Projection Offset

    ±100%

  • Lamp Power (W)

    220W x 2ea / Philips

  • Lamp life (hours)

    3000

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    Korean/ English / French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish /Portguses / Chinese Simplified/polish/Turkish/ Russia/Brazil / Arabic

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    Native 16:9, Support Set by program/ 4:3/Just scan,zoom/ Cinema zoom

  • Dimension (mm)

    560 x 501 x 190

  • Weight (kg)

    21.1

  • Power Consumption (W)

    625

  • Power Supply

    AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz

  • Input Signal Compatibility

    Digital(HDMI): Up to 1080p (60Hz/50Hz/24Hz), RGB:Up to 1600x1200 (1920x1080) 60Hz, Component Video:1080p/1080i/720p /576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video: Ntsc/PAL/SECAM/ NTSC4.43/PAL-M/ PAL-N/PAL60

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • RGB Input

    1xRGB in

  • RGB Output

    1xRGB out

  • Video Input

    1xComposite, 1xComponent (YPbPr)

  • Ethernet

    RJ45

  • HDMI

    3 (Ver 1.4, 3D)

  • USB

    1xUSB(SVC)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Advanced (H/V)

  • Auto Sleep

    (Off/10/20/30/60/ 90/120/180/240)

  • Blank

    Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo)

  • Image Flip

    Yes - Vertical/Horizontal

  • Color Temperature

    Yes

  • Lens Shift

    Yes - Vertical

  • Over Scan

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Dark Silver

  • Local Key

    Yes

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Lamp

    Bottom Side

ACCESSORY

  • Cable

    D-sub, Power cord

  • CD Manual

    Yes

What people are saying

