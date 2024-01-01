We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BS275 Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Technology
0.55" DMD S450(DDP2431)
-
Native Resolution
SVGA ( 800 x 600 )
-
Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)
2700
-
Contrast Ratio (FIFO)
2200:1
-
Noise (dB)
High Brightness: 34, Economic: 32
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
65%
-
Colour wheel
6 segment (RGBWYC)
-
Projection Lens
Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.1x
-
Projection Image
Standard: 100"@3.96m, Throw Ratio: 1.92/2.15
-
Projection Offset
115% +/-5%
-
Lamp Power (W)
180W
-
Lamp life (hours)
3000
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Aspect Ratio Control
Native 4:3, Support 16:9I/16:9II/Native/Auto
-
Sound
2W Speaker x 1
-
Dimension (mm)
286.3 x 192 x 88
-
Weight (kg)
2.31
-
Power Consumption (W)
255W / Stand-By 1W under
-
Power Supply
AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz
-
Input Signal Compatibility
RGB: Upto UXGA 1600x1200@60hz, Component Video: 1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video: NTSC-M/NTSC 4.43/PAL/PAL-M/ PAL-N/SECAM
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
RGB Input
1xRGB in
-
RGB Output
1xRGB out
-
Audio
PC Audio in
-
Composite(AV) in
1
-
S video
1
-
Component (YPbPr)
1 (thru RGB)
-
RS-232C
1
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes (Vertical)
-
Picture Still
Yes
-
Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Auto Source Detection
Yes
-
Blank
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes - Vertical/Horizontal
-
Colour Temperature
Yes
-
Over Scan
Yes
-
BrilliantColor™
Yes
-
Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)
Yes
-
VIDI™
Uni-Shape(for OSRAM)
-
3D Ready
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Colour
Black
-
Local Key
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Lamp
Bottom Side
ACCESSORY
-
Cable
D-sub, Power cord
-
Remote control
Yes (Card Type)
-
CD Manual
Yes
-
Safety Regulation
UL&cUL/FCC/CB/TUV-GS/CE/C-Tick/CCC/KC Gost-R/NOM/SASO
