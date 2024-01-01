LG BS275 Projector

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Technology

    0.55" DMD S450(DDP2431)

  • Native Resolution

    SVGA ( 800 x 600 )

  • Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

    2700

  • Contrast Ratio (FIFO)

    2200:1

  • Noise (dB)

    High Brightness: 34, Economic: 32

  • Uniformorty(min)JBMA

    65%

  • Colour wheel

    6 segment (RGBWYC)

  • Projection Lens

    Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.1x

  • Projection Image

    Standard: 100"@3.96m, Throw Ratio: 1.92/2.15

  • Projection Offset

    115% +/-5%

  • Lamp Power (W)

    180W

  • Lamp life (hours)

    3000

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    Native 4:3, Support 16:9I/16:9II/Native/Auto

  • Sound

    2W Speaker x 1

  • Dimension (mm)

    286.3 x 192 x 88

  • Weight (kg)

    2.31

  • Power Consumption (W)

    255W / Stand-By 1W under

  • Power Supply

    AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz

  • Input Signal Compatibility

    RGB: Upto UXGA 1600x1200@60hz, Component Video: 1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video: NTSC-M/NTSC 4.43/PAL/PAL-M/ PAL-N/SECAM

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • RGB Input

    1xRGB in

  • RGB Output

    1xRGB out

  • Audio

    PC Audio in

  • Composite(AV) in

    1

  • S video

    1

  • Component (YPbPr)

    1 (thru RGB)

  • RS-232C

    1

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Picture Still

    Yes

  • Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Auto Source Detection

    Yes

  • Blank

    Yes

  • Image Flip

    Yes - Vertical/Horizontal

  • Colour Temperature

    Yes

  • Over Scan

    Yes

  • BrilliantColor™

    Yes

  • Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)

    Yes

  • VIDI™

    Uni-Shape(for OSRAM)

  • 3D Ready

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Colour

    Black

  • Local Key

    Yes

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Lamp

    Bottom Side

ACCESSORY

  • Cable

    D-sub, Power cord

  • Remote control

    Yes (Card Type)

  • CD Manual

    Yes

  • Safety Regulation

    UL&cUL/FCC/CB/TUV-GS/CE/C-Tick/CCC/KC Gost-R/NOM/SASO

