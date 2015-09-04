Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

HU715QW

LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

Front view
HU715QW

November 2022

LG CineBeam 4K

Just a Span for Projecting 100-inch screen

Set up your own theater anywhere around the house with LG Ultra Short Throw Laser 4K CineBeam.

LG CineBeam 4K

Display

  • Ultra Short Throw
  • 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • 2,500 ANSI Lumens

Imaging Technology

  • Brightness Optimizer II
    - Auto Brightness
    - Adaptive Contrast

Usability

  • webOS
  • Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
  • Built-in 20W+20W Stereo

Ultra Short Throw Ratio

LG Ultra Short Throw CineBeam gives vivid imagery within an exceptionally short projection distance. Create an impressive home cinema screen up to 120 inches*.
Designed for Harmonic Interior

Designed for Harmonic Interior

By applying a sophisticated and compact design with premium material from Kvadrat**, it seamlessly blends in your home interior.

*It can project an 80-inch screen from a distance of 11.8cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 21.7cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 31.7cm.
**Textiles by Kvadrat. Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.

Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers precisive details up to 120-inch screen. With 2M:1 contrast ratio it can express the deep darkness and brightness. And it accurately represents colours in an indoor environment, thanks to a colour gamut 85% of DCI-P3 and 2,500 ANSI Lumens brightness.
8.3M Pixels

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 85%

colour Gamut

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio

2,500 ANSI

Brightness

comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD

*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.

A New Level of Clarity

HDR improves quality by making the bright part brighter and the dark part darker while using the dark side details. So, it is compatible with almost HDR industry standards.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal range.

HDR10

Individual tone can be adjusted for each colour within a scene.

HLG

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

HGiG

HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.

*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ

Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ*

It's an important technology for imagery quality that only LG CineBeam has.
Auto Brightness**

Check, Adjust, and Project Automatically

The built-in ambient sensor automatically recognizes the lighting conditions and adjusts the brightness mode suitable for the naked eye. So, you can watch the content with screen brightness optimized for ambient.

Dark Room

Dark Room

Bright Room

Bright Room

How to Operate the Auto Brightness

 

Recognizing the ambient light environment by the built-in ambient sensor, 'energy saving level' is automatically set, thereby providing screen brightness optimized for the surrounding environment.

  • Conventional
  • Adaptive Contrast

Adaptive Contrast

 

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

 

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.

*Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. It controls the amount of electric current depending on the brightness of the original image, while the ambient sensor optimizes the 

brightness by automatically recognizing the ambient lighting conditions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’ (During use this function, Energy saving menu is disabled)
**Iris mode that physically controls the contrast ratio is NOT supported.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in apps

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 6.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Magic Lighting Remote Control

With Magic Lighting Remote Control, you can just press the Home button and easily control webOS. Its lighting function allows you to control it conveniently even in a dark room.
Apple AirPlay 2
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly

Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

Incredible Surround Sound Experience with Built-in 20W+20W Stereo.
Built-in 20W+20W Stereo

Incredible Surround Sound Experience

By featuring the new arrangement of the woofer and passive radiator with a vibration attenuation speaker structure, it can provide deep and clean bass while reducing screen and sound shake. With the improved 2.2Ch (Quad WF) 40W sound, you can enjoy the cinematic sound experience like a real movie theater.

2.2 Ch included Quad Woofer

2.0 Ch : Tweeter 2ea + Woofer 2ea (L/R) on the front that can reproduce the full range
0.2 Ch : Woofer 2ea (L/R) on the back to enhance the bass range
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Bluetooth Surround Ready

4.2 Channels Effect

By connecting two extra wireless Bluetooth speakers to compose a sound system, you can enjoy surround sound with the projector’s built-in speakers and Bluetooth speakers.

*Needs to purchase Bluetooth speakers to use this function. Only LG Bluetooth speakers are guaranteed.
*4.2 channels effect : 2.2 Ch is implemented in virtual. Need to connect two Bluetooth speakers for 4.2 Ch effect.

Motorized Focus

You can easily adjust the focus by using the magic remote control. No longer have to approach distant ultra-short throw devices to focus.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4/9/15 Point WARPING

With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
Key Spec

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2500

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Output

    20W + 20W Stereo

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Zoom

    Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2500

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    30dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    28dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Motorized

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    80" ~ 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Set to wall: 100"@21.7cm Standard: @49.6cm

  • Throw Ratio

    0.22

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    118%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

  • Output

    20W + 20W Stereo

  • Clear Voice

    ○ (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    ○ (Pass through)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    533 x 315 x 153

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    11.1kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    350W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • IP control

    ○ (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    3

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    ○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

  • Premium CP

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

  • Contents Suggestion

  • Internet Browser

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    ○ (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

  • Setting Guide

    ○ (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    ○ (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    ○ (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    ○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

    ○ (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • TruMotion

    ○ (up to 4096x2160)

  • Real Cinema

    ○ (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    ○ (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    ○ (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Image Flip

    ○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

  • Black Level Control

  • Noise Reduction

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

  • Dynamic Black

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    ○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

  • Self Diagnosis

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

  • Leg-Stand

    ○ (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

  • Warranty Card

  • Remote Control - Motion

    ○ (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

