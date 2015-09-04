We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector
AV Forums
HU715QW
November 2022
Display
- Ultra Short Throw
- 4K UHD (3840x2160)
- 2,500 ANSI Lumens
Imaging Technology
- Brightness Optimizer II
- Auto Brightness
- Adaptive Contrast
Usability
- webOS
- Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
- Built-in 20W+20W Stereo
Ultra Short Throw Ratio
*It can project an 80-inch screen from a distance of 11.8cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 21.7cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 31.7cm.
**Textiles by Kvadrat. Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD
*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.
A New Level of Clarity
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG
HGiG
*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Check, Adjust, and Project Automatically
The built-in ambient sensor automatically recognizes the lighting conditions and adjusts the brightness mode suitable for the naked eye. So, you can watch the content with screen brightness optimized for ambient.
Dark Room
Bright Room
-
Conventional
-
Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast
Fits Laser Output to the Scene
Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.
*Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. It controls the amount of electric current depending on the brightness of the original image, while the ambient sensor optimizes the
brightness by automatically recognizing the ambient lighting conditions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’ (During use this function, Energy saving menu is disabled)
**Iris mode that physically controls the contrast ratio is NOT supported.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
*Needs to purchase Bluetooth speakers to use this function. Only LG Bluetooth speakers are guaranteed.
*4.2 channels effect : 2.2 Ch is implemented in virtual. Need to connect two Bluetooth speakers for 4.2 Ch effect.
Motorized Focus
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4/9/15 Point WARPING
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
LG Projection Calculator
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2500
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
20W + 20W Stereo
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2500
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
80" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Set to wall: 100"@21.7cm Standard: @49.6cm
-
Throw Ratio
0.22
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
118%
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
SOUND
-
Output
20W + 20W Stereo
-
Clear Voice
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
○ (Pass through)
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
533 x 315 x 153
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
11.1kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
350W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
IP control
○ (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
3
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
○
-
Premium CP
○
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
○
-
Contents Suggestion
○
-
Internet Browser
○
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
○
-
Bluetooth Sound out
○
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
○
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
○ (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
○
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
○
-
Setting Guide
○ (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
○
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
○ (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
○
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
○ (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
TruMotion
○ (up to 4096x2160)
-
Real Cinema
○ (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
○ (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
○ (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
○
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Image Flip
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
○
-
Black Level Control
○
-
Noise Reduction
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
○
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
○
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
○
-
Dynamic Black
○
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
○
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
○
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
○
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
○
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
○
-
Self Diagnosis
○
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
○
-
Leg-Stand
○ (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
○
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
○
-
Warranty Card
○
-
Remote Control - Motion
○ (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
