Full HD Laser Projector Laser (LD + P/W) 1500 Lumen 150000: 1
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
1500
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
150,000: 1
-
Noise - High Brightness
30dB (A)↓
-
Noise - Normal
28dB (A)↓
-
Noise - Economic
26dB (A)↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
85%
-
Projection Lens - Focus
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
90" ~ 120"
-
Projection Image - Standard
Set to wall: 100"@12cm
Standard: 80"@33.6cm
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
0.19
-
Projection Offset
125%
-
Light source - Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Arabic/BrazilianPortuguese/Bulgarian/CanadianFrench/ChineseSimplified/Croatian/Czech/English/English(UK)/French/German/Hungarian/Indonesian/Italian/Japanese/LSpanish/Polish/Portuguese/Rumania/Russian/Serbia/Slovenian/Spanish/Taiwanese/Vietnamese/(Confirmed)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Sound
3W + 3W Stereo, Dolby Surround Audio, DTS-HD, Clear Voice III
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
118 x 353 x 189
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
3kg
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
422 x 174 x 297
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
4.5kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter
(100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
2 (Type A, USB2.0)
MAIN FEATURES
-
Wireless Mirroring
Screen Share (MiraCast)
-
Wireless DLNA
Yes (Contents Sharing)
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)
Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Bluetooth Sound Out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
File (Office) Viewer
Yes
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.0 (Smart)
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
Yes
-
Home / Recent / MyApp
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Eco Function
Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time), Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off, HDD Eco Mode
ADDED FEATURES
-
Quick (Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
HDMI simplink (CEC)
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Lens Cap / Lens Cover
Lens Cover
-
Cable - Adaptor
1
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote Control
Motion Remote + Battery
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
