LG Technology Delivers Innovative 3D Presentation

Specs

Reviews

Support

CF3D

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Technology

0.61" SXRD (2Set), 120Hz.

Native Resolution

1080p(1920x1080)

Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

2500

Brightness(ANSI-Lumens) - 3D

1250

Contrast Ratio(FOFO)

7000:1

Noise (dB)

High Brightness: 37, Economic: 32

Uniformorty(min)JBMA

>90%

Projection Lens

Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.3x

Projection Image

Standard: 100"@3m, Throw Ratio: 1.58/2.1

Projection Offset

±100%

Lamp Power (W)

220W x 2ea / Philips

Lamp life (hours)

3000

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean/ English / French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish /Portguses / Chinese Simplified/polish/Turkish/ Russia/Brazil / Arabic

Aspect Ratio Control

Native 16:9, Support Set by program/ 4:3/Just scan,zoom/ Cinema zoom

Dimension (mm)

560 x 501 x 190

Weight (kg)

21.1

Power Consumption (W)

625

Power Supply

AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz

Input Signal Compatibility

Digital(HDMI): Up to 1080p (60Hz/50Hz/24Hz), RGB:Up to 1600x1200 (1920x1080) 60Hz, Component Video:1080p/1080i/720p /576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video: Ntsc/PAL/SECAM/ NTSC4.43/PAL-M/ PAL-N/PAL60

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB Input

1xRGB in

RGB Output

1xRGB out

Video Input

1xComposite, 1xComponent (YPbPr)

Ethernet

RJ45

HDMI

3 (Ver 1.4, 3D)

USB

1xUSB(SVC)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Digital Keystone Correction

Advanced (H/V)

Auto Sleep

(Off/10/20/30/60/ 90/120/180/240)

Blank

Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo)

Image Flip

Yes - Vertical/Horizontal

Color Temperature

Yes

Lens Shift

Yes - Vertical

Over Scan

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Dark Silver

Local Key

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

Lamp

Bottom Side

ACCESSORY

Cable

D-sub, Power cord

CD Manual

Yes

