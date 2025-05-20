Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Buy anLG UntraGear OLED smart monitor and get a 27" GS75QN monitor free - limited time only

See our other amazing offers on the UltraGear monitors

Benefits for LG Members

Welcome Voucher

As a member, enjoy 5% off your first purchase on us. This is valid for 90 days since sign-up1)

Sign Up

Membership Discount

As an LG.com member, get a 2% discount on all orders2)

Multi-buy 

Save 15% on any 2 products or 20% on any 3 products.

Free Delivery

Experience the joy of free shipping on all LG.com orders3)

Join Us

Free Return

Free Returns for all LG.com orders within 14 days from the delivery date

Newsletter

Be the first to know about our latest products and promotions - our newsletter has you covered7)

Join Us

Member Exclusive Event

As a valued member, unlock an exclusive experience, reserved just for you

1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.

2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained. 

3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.

4) Free Return - Free Returns for All LG.com orders including accessories within 14 days (delivery date) LG provides free return service not only to members, but for every purchaser from lg.com/uk.

5) Newsletter - Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications.