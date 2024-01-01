We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
350W LG XBOOM CM4441 Home Audio System with Auto DJ, Bass Blast, and Bluetooth™
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Power Output
400W
-
└ Front
200W x 2
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio In
USB 1, USB 2, Portable In, AUX IN (L/R)
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Cluster1 EQ
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
MP3 Optimizer
Yes
-
Football
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM (RDS)
-
Tuning Range
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Station Preset
50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
Under 1W
ACCESSORIES
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
