2.1 Ch 120W LAS350B Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
880 x 59 x 90
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
156 x 300 x 281
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.9
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
2.9
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
120 W
-
└ Front
25W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
70W (Wired)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth
Yes
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio Input
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Bluetooth
ver. 4.0
-
Optical
Yes
-
USB
Yes (Service Only)
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect
Standard, CINEMA, MUSIC, Flat, Boost, Treble/Bass, User EQ
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Dynamic Loundness
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front SPL
84dB
-
└ Front System
2Way / 4SPK
-
└ Front Tweeter Unit
1.5 inch
-
└ Front Woofer Unit
40 x 100 mm
-
└ Front Impedance
6 Ω
-
└ Front Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
-
Subwoofer SPL
85dB
-
└ Subwoofer System
1 Way SPK
-
└ Subwoofer Unit
5.25 inch
-
└ Subwoofer Impedance
4 Ω
-
└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
POWER
-
Type
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption
21W
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
