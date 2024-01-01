We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
891.0 x 57.5 x 87.8
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5
-
Wireless Box (W x H x D / MM)
60 x 220 x175
-
Rear Speaker (W x H x D / MM)
88 x 122 x 81
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
946 x 373 x 223
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
2.35
-
Wireless Box (Net Weight / Kg)
0.97
-
Rear Speaker (Net Weight / Kg)
1.74
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
5.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
12.5
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
2
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Mold
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold / Mold
-
Material - Wireless Box brFront
Mold
-
Material - Wireless Box br Top/Bottom
Mold
-
Material - Rear Speaker br Front
Mold
-
Material - Rear Speaker br Top/Bottom
Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
Mold
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
359
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
743
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
867
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('18 New Designed LG TV)
Over 40 inch
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
4.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
480W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
80W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Rear
60W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 96kHz/24bit
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm AL Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100mm/4ohm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Rear - SPL
82dB
-
Rear - System
Closed
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
2.5 inch paper (BK)
-
Rear - Impedance
3ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dot LED
-
LED Indicator Colour
Red (Stand By) + White (5)
SOUND MODE
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Movie / DTS Virtual X
No / Yes
-
Tone control - User EQ
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
-
SFX - Default
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
No / Yes
-
Smart Phone App - Update manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes/Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Demo Music x 1
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS Virtual X
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Bluetooth
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
26W
-
Rear - Type
SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Rear - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Rear - Power Consumption
50W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5.8GHz
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Simple / Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wireless Speaker Reset Guide (Rear Kit)
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
MA7
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Rear Speaker Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
