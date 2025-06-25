Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG xboom CK43N 300W Party Hi-Fi

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG xboom CK43N 300W Party Hi-Fi

LG xboom CK43N 300W Party Hi-Fi

CK43N
  • Front view with speakers
  • Front view fron right side with speakers
  • Front view fron right side with speakers
  • Front view fron right side with speakers
  • Front view
  • Rear view
Front view with speakers
Front view fron right side with speakers
Front view fron right side with speakers
Front view fron right side with speakers
Front view
Rear view

Key Features

  • Party Speaker with powerful sound
  • Multiple inputs for music from various sources
  • Easy control with twin spinning wheels
  • Wireless Party Link to connect to more speakers
  • Multi Jukebox for unlimited playlists
More
LG XBOOM CK43N units are standing upright in front of neon-colored lightings.

Boom up the party

Let the beat move through you. The LG XBOOM CK43N is made for your parties with its powerful bass and versatile device connectivity.

Multiple Inputs

Play your music effortlessly

Your speaker system supports a stereo auxiliary input as well as two USB ports, ready to accept to play various music with ease.

Front view of the LG XBOOM CK43N. The two USB ports are shown in circles closed-up. Behind the product, silhouettes of partygoers are visible.

Party up all night

Twin Spinning Wheels

Take control of your party

 Easily control the volume and track with smooth spinning wheels on the front of the main unit.

Top view of the CK43N with pink and blue neon graphics around the each twin spinning wheel. The left wheel allows you to search songs, and the right wheel controls the volume.

Wireless Party Link

Amp up your party

Connect two LG XBOOM party speakers to scale up your party sound. You can mix and match your audio on any compatible speakers too.

On the left is a diagonal image of the LG XBOOM CK43N and on the right is a diagonal image of the OK99M. A neon graphic connects the two products, and together they'll produce 2100 watts of sound.

Multi Jukebox

Create a playlist with your friends

 Connect up to three devices to the CK43N via Bluetooth. Build a playlist and seamlessly control it to ensure the music never stops!

A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM CK43N with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is shown in bewteen smartphones.

TV Sound Sync

Immerse yourself in entertainment

 Enjoy your favourite TV shows, sports or movies with powerful sound. Connect wirelessly to compatible LG TVs and even control the volume through the TV remote.

LG CK43N is placed on the living room. Above the speaker, a wall-mount LG TV is showing a movie scene.

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Function Selector - AUX1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB2

    Yes

  • Power Output – Front

    150W x 2

AUDIO CONTROL

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

  • Display - Type

    VFD

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes(Front)

  • Audio In - USB 2

    Yes(Front)

  • Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

    Yes(Rear)

  • Speaker Out

    1/1

  • Radio Antenna

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - File Delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption

    50W

  • Power Consumption at Stand By

    0.5W↓

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110/220V

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Flexo

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Speaker Cable

    Fixed Type

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAAX2

  • Remote Control Unit - Model Name

    MA2

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    40 (Option 9)

SOUND

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Cluster1 EQ

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Football

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Dangdut

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Arabic

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • Local EQ - India

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Regueton

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Merengue

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Salsa

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Samba

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Axe

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Forro

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Funk

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Sertanejo

    Yes

  • EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

    Bass Blast

SPEAKER

  • Speaker Sytem Model Name

    CKS43

  • Spreaker - SPL

    80dB

  • Spreaker - System

    2Way 2Speaker

  • Spreaker - Impedance

    4 ohm

  • Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

  • Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

    1.57"

  • Main - SPL

    80dB

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Output (all)

    300W

TUNER

  • Band

    FM

  • Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Type

    PLL

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

TV SOUND

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 