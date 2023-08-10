We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1,000W 4.2ch Blu-ray Disc Sound tower Home Theatre system
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
360 x 60.5 x 299
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D) MM
-
234 x 998 x 310
-
CH
-
4.2
-
Total Output (W)
-
1000W
-
Front (L/R)
-
167W x 2
-
Surround (L/R)
-
167W x 2
-
Subwoofer (W)
-
167W x 2
-
Front & Rear Cabinet (Tray)
-
Yes
-
3D / 2D
-
Yes / Yes
-
Wired (Ethernet)
-
Yes
-
Multi Room
-
Yes
-
DLNA (Smart Share)
-
DMP/ DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)
-
Premium Content
-
Yes (CP)
-
Home Menu
-
Yes
-
Front-Display
-
FLD
-
Front-USB
-
1
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
-
Audio L/R, Optical - 1
-
R/Panel - HDMI
-
Out-1
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna
-
FM
-
R/Panel - Ethernet
-
RJ45
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal
-
Composing of channel: 3.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)
-
BD-ROM
-
Yes
-
BD-R
-
Yes
-
BD-RE
-
Yes
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
-
No/Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
-
Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
-
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
-
Yes
-
DTS CD
-
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
-
Yes
-
MPEG2
-
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
-
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
-
Yes
-
Xvid
-
Yes
-
MKV
-
Yes
-
AVCHD
-
Yes
-
M4V
-
Yes
-
WMV
-
Yes
-
FLV
-
Yes
-
3GP
-
Yes
-
MPEG-1
-
Yes
-
MP4
-
Yes
-
MOV
-
Yes
-
VOB
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio:Essential
-
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
-
Yes
-
FLAC
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Video DAC
-
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
-
60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz
-
VBI
-
WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
-
Yes
-
ARC
-
Yes
-
Deep Colour
-
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Photo Zoom
-
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Power
-
200-240, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
135
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Band
-
FM (RDS)
-
Preset Memory
-
50 Station
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
-
Front SPL
-
81dB
-
└ Front Speaker Unit
-
S65T3-S
-
└ Front System
-
Closed Type
-
└ Front Woofer Unit
-
3" Paper (2EA)
-
└ Front Impedance
-
3 Ω
-
└ Front Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-Shield
-
Subwoofer SPL
-
83dB
-
└ Subwoofer System
-
Bass Reflex
-
└ Subwoofer Unit
-
6.5" Paper (2EA)
-
└ Subwoofer Impedance
-
3 ohm
-
└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-Shield
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes (Simple manual)
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Type CB1, Unified, AAA x 1 batteries
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
-
5EA
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
-
Tip on
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
