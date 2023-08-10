We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Home Theater System LHB745
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
410 x 55 x 260
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D / mm)
-
290 x 1150 x 290
-
Centre Speaker (W x H x D / mm)
-
342.5 x 86 x 87
-
Rear Speaker (W x H x D / mm)
-
100.5 x 148 x 95
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
-
191 x 388.5 x 318
-
CH
-
5.1
-
Total Output (W)
-
1200W
-
Front (L/R)
-
194W x 2
-
Centre (W)
-
194
-
Surround (L/R)
-
194W x 2
-
Subwoofer (W)
-
230
-
Power Off Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
130
-
Front-Display
-
FLD
-
Front-USB
-
1
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
-
Audio L/R
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna
-
FM
-
R/Panel - Ethernet
-
RJ45
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal
-
Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)
-
Premium Contents
-
Yes
-
All-in-One Search
-
CP/ WEB/ Automatic Text Completion
-
Wired (Ethernet)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
DLNA (Smart Share)
-
DMP/ DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)
-
Multi Room
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
-
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Level
-
Yes
-
Volume on TV
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
Network Firmware Update
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Rx/Tx
-
Rx
-
LPCM
-
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
-
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
FLAC
-
Yes
-
Video DAC
-
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
-
60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz
-
VBI
-
WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
-
Yes
-
ARC
-
Yes
-
Deep Colour
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
-
Yes
-
Photo Zoom
-
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM (RDS)
-
Preset Memory
-
50 Station
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.