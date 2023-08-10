About Cookies on This Site

LG Home Theater System LHB745

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Home Theater System LHB745

LHB745

LG Home Theater System LHB745

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

410 x 55 x 260

Front Speaker (W x H x D / mm)

290 x 1150 x 290

Centre Speaker (W x H x D / mm)

342.5 x 86 x 87

Rear Speaker (W x H x D / mm)

100.5 x 148 x 95

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

191 x 388.5 x 318

AMPLIFIER

CH

5.1

Total Output (W)

1200W

Front (L/R)

194W x 2

Centre (W)

194

Surround (L/R)

194W x 2

Subwoofer (W)

230

POWER

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption (W)

130

IN & OUT

Front-Display

FLD

Front-USB

1

R/Panel - Audio Input

Audio L/R

R/Panel - Radio Antenna

FM

R/Panel - Ethernet

RJ45

R/Panel - Speaker Terminal

Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)

SMART TV

Premium Contents

Yes

All-in-One Search

CP/ WEB/ Automatic Text Completion

CONNECTIVITY

Wired (Ethernet)

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

DLNA (Smart Share)

DMP/ DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)

Multi Room

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Speaker Level Trim

Yes

Speaker Distance (channel delay)

Yes

A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Auto Volume Level

Yes

Volume on TV

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Network Firmware Update

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

Bluetooth Rx/Tx

Rx

AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

DTS

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3 ID3 Tag

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC

Yes

FLAC

Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

Video DAC

148MHZ/12bit

NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz

VBI

WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

NTSC-PAL Conversion

Yes

HDMI 1.4

Yes

ARC

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Last Scene Memory

Yes

Photo Zoom

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

RADIO

Type

PLL

Band

FM (RDS)

Preset Memory

50 Station

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LHB745)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

