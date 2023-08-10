We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM9960 4800W Hi Fi System
All Spec
-
Channel
-
2.2
-
Power Output (all)
-
4800W
-
Power Output (unit)
-
1200W x 2 (Front)
-
Power Output (sub)
-
1200W x 2 (Subwoofer)
-
Power Consumption Unit (On)
-
320W
-
Power Consumption (Standby)
-
0.5W ↓
-
Type/Spec of Subwoofer
-
Base Reflex(15")
-
Number of Speaker Drivers
-
x2(sub woofer),x2(woofer),x2(mid),x2(tweeter)
-
Driver Type
-
dynamic type
-
Amplifier / Hardware Tech
-
IR/DA Amplifier
-
Pre-set Sound Modes
-
23EA
-
Wireless Sound Connection
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Wireless Sound Compatibility
-
LG TV Only
-
Professional DJ Machine
-
Yes
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
LED Lighting
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Sync
-
Yes (BT Only)
-
FM Radio
-
Yes
-
Alarm Clock
-
Yes
-
CD Playback
-
Yes
-
Playable File Formats (image/audio/video)
-
Audio (MP3, WMA)
-
Bluetooth™
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Power On
-
Yes
-
USB
-
2
-
Portable In
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
Equaliser
-
Yes
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
470 x 240 x 420
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
-
Front SPK : 508 x 711 x 470
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
-
Main : 562 x 268 x 552; SPK : 1061 x 795 x 575
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
7.7
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
-
Front SPK : 30.2 x 2
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
Main Box : 10.3; Speaker Box: 66.5
-
Box Contents
-
remote, batteries, simple manual, warranty card, FM Antenna
-
Positioning Option
-
Flat
-
Colour
-
Black
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
