2022 Review Promotion

A pair of LG TONE Free UFP9 wireless earbuds (Value per unit £199.98) will be given away to the first six hundred (600) entrants who purchase an LG OLED (A2 or B2 or C24 or C26 or G2, Z2, Posé and Easel) and then leave a review on the LG website within the Promotion Period.



Promotion Period: Entries can be made from 12:00 (BST) on Wednesday 1th Apr 2022 until 11:59pm Thursday 30th September 2022. Any entries made outside of this time are not eligible for this promotion. Please note, this promotion may end before 30th September 2022 should 600 qualifying reviews be made before the end of the Promotion Period. The promotion is only open to residents of England, Scotland or Wales aged 18 or over. Please see the full terms and conditions below.





1. How to enter:



a. Entrants must purchase a LG OLED A2 or LG OLED B2 or LG OLED C24 or LG OLED C26 or LG OLED G2 or LG OLED Z2, Posé and Easel from LG.com or from any participating retailer.

b. Entrants must leave a relevant review on the LG website for their purchased LG OLED model. Reviews must be a minimum of 100 characters.

c. Entrants must give the marketing consent and agree to the Terms and Conditions from the promotion page.

d. Entrants must leave contact information on the promotion page. The same email address used for the review should be used when entering the promotion. f. Reviews containing irrelevant content may be excluded.

g. The giveaway will finish at the end of the Promotion Period or when 600 qualifying reviews have been submitted, whichever is the earlier.

2. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Limited (“LG”) of Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

3. Administrator: HSAd of Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.





Eligibility Criteria



4. Employees of LG global companies, the Administrator, their families and agents, and any other company or person involved in the creation or administration of the giveaway are not permitted to enter. Internet access is required.



5. Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced, or corrupt entries, as well as entries sent through agencies and third parties or by means other than LG.com/UK will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries. If LG or the Administrator believes that there has been a breach of these Terms and Conditions, LG or the Administrator will, at their sole discretion, be entitled to withhold the prize and randomly draw another winner in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.



6. The LG UFP9 earbuds will be sent to the delivery address of the first 600 reviewers who comply with the criteria. It is the reviewer’s responsibility to ensure the details provided in the review are accurate. Neither the Promoter nor Administrator will be responsible for delivery failure where participants have provided incorrect or incomplete delivery information, or if they fail to sign for delivery, as required.



7. The winner may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the winner may be published on LG.com and/or LG social media sites. This could include any review images submitted by the user as a part of the promotion.



8. Should the Administrator be unable to contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two (2) days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited, and LG reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.



9. No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.



10. LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or the Administrator will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



11. Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury, or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.



12. Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw, or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.



13. Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of England and Wales and the English Courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.