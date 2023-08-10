Notice to Consumers/Participants:



LG August 2022 Bank Holiday Promotion – Big savings across the LG range + free products.





Summary Terms and Conditions:



Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK and Ireland who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 on 24th August 2022 to 23:59 on 30th August 2022.

Promotion: During the promotion period, purchase a Qualifying Product at a discounted price (displayed price) from a Participating Retailer and receive a free product.

Terms and conditions: The promotion is subject to availability and only available during the promotion period via Participating Retailers. Internet access is required for online purchases. Visit www.LG.COM/UK for full terms, conditions and exclusions.

Promoter: The terms of this promotion are also subject to the Participating Retailers terms, as each Participating Retailer is the promoter relating to the promotion in their respective stores and/or website(s). For LG.com the promoter is LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .





Full Terms and Conditions



Eligibility



1. This promotion is only open to residents of UK and Ireland who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.



3. Promotion period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 24 August 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 30 August 2022 inclusive.



4. Promotion: During the promotion period, purchase a Qualifying Product (as defined below) from a Participating Retailer and take advantage of the discounted price and receive a free. Depending on the Participating Retailer, to benefit from this promotion, you will need to either select the bundle containing the free product or add the free product to your basket along with the respective coupon code. To redeem the promotion for InstaView fridges, simply purchase the selected InstaView fridge and the promoter will seek to deliver the PL7 bluetooth speaker to your address by 30th September 2022. In case of any changes, LG will inform you about change of delivery dates



5. When purchasing on LG.com. the offers set out above may be used in conjunction with the 2% LG.com member discount applicable to all member purchases at LG.com but not with the one-time use 5% “Welcome Coupon” that customers receive when signing up to LG.com.





Qualifying Products



6. The 2022 LG models qualifying for this promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:



TVs: LG OLED C2 TVs (OLED42C24LA, OLED48C24LA, OLED48C26LB) – Get a free SN4 sound bar with the purchase of one of these TVs.



Fridges: LG InstaView FRIDGES (GSXV90MCAE, GSXV91MCAE, GSXV90BSAE, GSXV91BSAE) – Get a free PL7 Bluetooth speaker with the purchase of one of these fridges.



Laptops: LG gram 14 (14Z90Q-K.AR52A1), LG gram 16 (16Z90Q-K.AA55A1, 16Z90Q-K.AA75A1, 16Z90Q-K.AA78A1, 16Z90Q-K.AA79A1, 16Z90Q-K.AD78A1, 16Z90Q-K.AR56A1), LG gram 17 (17Z90Q-K.AA55A1, 17Z90Q-K.AA75A1, 17Z90Q-K.AA78A1, 17Z90Q-K.AA79A1, 17Z90Q-K.AD78A1, 17Z90Q-K.AR56A1) – Get a free LG gram + view 16MQ70 portable monitor with the purchase of one of these laptops.





Participating Retailers

6. The retailers participating in this promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:



LG.com/UK

Currys

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

Argos

Costco

Amazon

Very.com

Littlewoods

AO.com

Hughes

RGB Electrical

PRC Direct

HBH Woolacotts

Box Limited

ASK Electronics

Electrical Discount

Reliant TV

Euronics UK and their agents



LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.





General Conditions

7. The terms of this promotion are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the promotion in their respective stores and /or websites.



8. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this promotion.



9. With purchases of LG InstaView fridges this promotion may not be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers. For purchases of all other qualifying products this promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions and offers.



10. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.



11. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).



12. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s). In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant must also return the free item to the Participating Retailer.



13. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the promotion. The promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.



14. The promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.



15. Should there be any questions in relation to this promotion, please request further information from the Participating Retailer.



16. The promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



17. The promoter shall not be responsible if the promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the promoter.



18. The promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.



19. The promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the promoter.



20. The promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



21. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.



22. All personal data supplied for this promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the promotion. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



23. The promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to extend or shorten the promotion period at any time.



25. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



26. By participating in the promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



27. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.



28. This promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.





LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.