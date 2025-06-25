





Short Terms and Conditions

UK 18+. Promotion opens 00:01 16th July 2025 and closes 23:59 GMT on 26th August 2025. Claims must be submitted by 23:59 GMT 25th September 2025. Purchase a selected LG InstaView™ Fridge from lg.com/uk/ and visit www.lgpeaksummer.com to be eligible to claim 2 x Free packs of Coors Beer. Non-alcohol option also available. Full Name, Email Address, Mobile Number, Retailer, Product purchased and Residential Address required upon entry. Age verification required upon delivery to claimants. Max 1 claim per person. Full Terms and Conditions at www.lgpeaksummer.com. Please drink responsibly. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL

Delivery of Coors

Two packs of Coors Beer will be delivered by a third-party delivery company. To complete the delivery, the recipient must present a valid form of ID proving they are over 18. Without valid ID, the delivery cannot be completed.

Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The Promotion is only open to mainland residents of the United Kingdom, aged 18 or over. Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 16th July 2025 to 23:59 GMT on 26th August 2025. All claims to be submitted by 23:59 GMT on 25th September 2025.

Promotion: during the Promotion Period, purchase a selected LG InstaView™ Fridge from lg.com/uk/ and be eligible to claim 2 packs of Coors beer (15 x 440ml cans per pack). Non-alcohol option also available: 6 packs of Madri 0.0% (4 x 330 ml bottles per pack).

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available on purchases during the Promotion Period at lg.com/uk/. Internet access is required for online purchases and in order to claim at www.lgpeaksummer.com. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Eligibility

1) This Promotion is only open to mainland residents of the United Kingdom, aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2) Purchase a qualifying LG InstaView™ Fridge from LG.com to be eligible to claim 2 packs of Coors Beer - 30 x 440ml cans or 6 packs of Madri 0.0% - 24 x 330ml bottles in total. See table below for selected products to qualify for this Promotion.

3) To be eligible for free packs of Coors Beer or Madri 0.0% Beer (specified above), participants must purchase a new and genuine qualifying product from LG.com during the Promotional Period (00:01 GMT on 16th July 2025 to 23:59 GMT on 26th August 2025).

4) Claims must be submitted by participants fully and correctly completing a claim form online, at www.lgpeaksummer.com by 23:59 GMT 25th September 2025. Participants will need to insert their full name, email address, mobile number, postal address, and any other requested information; including the serial number of the qualifying product, together with their purchase receipt, or order confirmation for internet purchases. Internet access, valid email address and mobile number required. Claims can only be made online at www.lgpeaksummer.com.

5) Purchase of a selected product is necessary via lg.com/uk/

6) The date of purchase must be confirmed by a valid proof of purchase showing the date of purchase during the Promotional Period and be prior to the date of claim. Maximum 1 claim per person during the Promotional Period.

7) The Promotion is subject to availability, while stocks last. To avoid disappointment, please visit lg.com/uk/ during promotion period.

8) Purchases relating to non-qualifying products or qualifying products purchased before or after this Promotion Period will be deemed invalid.

Qualifying Products

9) Selected LG InstaView™ Fridge Freezers qualifying for this Promotion include:

Category Model Bottom Freezer GBG5160CEV.AEVQLGU Bottom Freezer GBG7190CEV.AEVQLGU Bottom Freezer GBG719MDNN.ANNQLGU Multi-Door GMG860EPBE.AEPQLGU Multi-Door GMG960EVJE.AEVQLGU Multi-Door GMG96CRAFT.AEVQLGU Multi-Door GMK960EV2E.AEVQLGU Multi-Door GMV960NNME.ANNQLGU Multi-Door GMZ765STHJ.ASTQLGU Side By Side GSGV80PYLL.APYQLGU Side By Side GSGV81EPLD.AEPQLGU Side By Side GSGV81PYLL.APYQLGU Side By Side GSVV80PYLL.APYQLGU Side By Side GSXE81PYBD.APYQLGU Side By Side GSXE90BSAD.ABSQLGU Side By Side GSXE90BSDD.ABSQLGU Side By Side GSXE90EVAD.AEVQLGU Side By Side GSXE90EVDD.AEVQLGU Side By Side GSXE91BSAD.ABSQLGU Side By Side GSXE91EVAD.AEVQLGU Side By Side GSXV80PZLE.APZQLGU Side By Side GSXV90BSAE.ABSQLGU Side By Side GSXV90MCAE.AMCQLGU Side By Side GSXV90MCDE.AMCQLGU Side By Side GSXV91BSAE.ABSQLGU Side By Side GSXV91MCAE.AMCQLGU

Fulfilment

10) Once the claim has been submitted on www.lgpeaksummer.com by 23:59 GMT 25th September 2025, participants will receive an email notification stating that their claim has been received. Claims will then be reviewed and validated within 3 working days of submission.

11) The Promoter will check that the claim is valid by manually reviewing the information submitted by the participant to ensure compliance with these Terms and Conditions (participant age, qualifying product model, lg.com/uk/, receipt invoice, purchased within the Promotion Period, 1 x claim per person etc).

12) Once validated/invalidated, participants will receive a further email confirmation informing them of the Promoters decision on their claim within 3 working days of submission. If you do not receive either confirmation email (outlined above) within the provided timeframes, it is the participants responsibility to contact us at contact@lgpeaksummer.com.

13) Participants who receive notification of a valid claim, will receive their Coors Beer Packs (2 x 15 x 440ml cans) or Madri 0.0% Beer Packs (6 x 4 x 330ml bottles) within 28 days from claim validation date.

14) If a claim is deemed invalid, the Promoter reserves the right to request the original copy of an itemised invoice / receipts before a claim can be verified. The Promoter may also ask for further verification details at any time including but not limited to asking for proof of address and further identification which must be submitted to the Promoter within 14 days. Requests will be made via email from contact@lgpeaksummer.com.

Data Protection

15) The Promoter acts as data controller as defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under the GDPR. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion as set out within these Terms and Conditions by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

16) This Promotion is subject to all applicable licensing laws. Alcohol cannot be sold or supplied to persons under 18 years of age.

17) This Promotion is not valid in conjunction with any other Promotion or Offer.

18) The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

19) The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of all participants to protect itself against fraudulent, invalid or repetitive purchases including, without limitation, to require the participant to prove that it did not return the product within the return period as stipulated by LG.com general terms and conditions from the date of purchase. Claims for returned products, those made in bad faith or fraudulent purchases that otherwise do not meet these Terms and Conditions will be invalidated.

20) Should the free packs of Coors Beer or Madri 0.0% Beer be unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute them for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter reserves the right of full discretion over all claims submitted.

21) The Promoter encourages responsible drinking. Alcohol will not be supplied to anyone under 18 under any circumstances and ID showing proof of age will be checked upon delivery.

22) The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

23) The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where absolutely necessary.

24) By participating in this Promotion, the participant will be deemed to have read and accepted these Terms and Conditions.

25) The Promotion and these Terms and Conditions are governed by English Law and is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.