Promotional Warranty Service - Refrigerator
- All LG UK refrigerators come with a free 2 year warranty as standard which covers parts and labour. In addition a 10 years part only warranty is provided on the Linear Compressor Motor.
- If you have purchased an LG Refrigerator from the LG On-Line Shop we are offering an enhanced service to cover for a major fault - cooling and power related symptoms.
- This service is for a limited postcode areas only, Cut off for same day service is 2:00 pm.
- Successful repair will be subject to engineer/ parts availability.
LG Enhanced Promotional Warranty Terms and Conditions - Same Day Repair Service for LG online shop customer
* Only available in selected post code area
If you have purchased from the LG Online Shop and your Refrigerator develops a fault where it cannot power on or the unit will not cool then LG will provide an expedited service and endeavour to repair the unit same day or next day (Monday to Friday, Excluding bank holidays).
The enhanced service is limited to the United Kingdom mainland with the following postcodes: