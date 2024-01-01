We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Eco Hybrid™ FDJ608W 8Kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer – A+++
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Plastic (Blue White)
CAPACITY
-
Weight (Kg)
8
FEATURES
-
Display
Big LED (2 tone)
-
Dial Knob
Silver
-
Door
Black Tint + Silver Rim
-
Auto Cleaning System
Yes
-
Hybrid
Yes
-
Window Button
Touch button
-
Drum
Stainless
-
Top Plate
Board (LPM)
-
Cabinet
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
Plastic
-
Start/Power Button
Spray, Laser, Cr. Deco
PERFORMANCE
-
Automatic Tumble Dryer
Yes
-
Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)
1.45 / 0.8
-
Power Consumption Left-on Mode
0.38W
-
Power Consumption Off Mode
0.38W
-
Duration Left-on Mode
10 min
-
Standard Programme
Cotton Energy Cupboard
-
Weighted Programme Time
143
-
Full Load Time
191
-
Partial Load Time
107
-
Condensation Efficiency Class
A
-
Weighted Condensation Efficiency
91
-
Full Load Condensation
91
-
Half Load Condensation
91
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
A+++
-
Energy Consumption
176.0 kWh / year
-
Power Sourse Rating
220-240V, 50Hz
-
Sound Power Level
62dB
PROGRAMMES
-
Main Course
Cotton, Mix, Easy Care
-
Special
Duvet, Towel, Allergy Care, Quick 30, Sports Wear, Wool, Delicate
-
Timed Drying
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm
-
Additional Function
Delay End, Favourite, Anti Crease, Drum Light, Remote Start
-
Download Cycle
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
End Beep
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
Yes
-
Clean Filter Notice
Yes
-
Empty Water Notice
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
Yes
-
Leg Adjust
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Reversible Door
Possible
SMART FUNCTION
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
WiFi
Yes
OPTIONS
-
More Time
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
Buzzer
On/Off
-
Eco Hybrid Options
Energy, Time
DRY LEVELS
-
Iron
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
-
Extra
Yes
SENSORS
-
Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)
Yes (2ea)
-
Moisture Sensor
Yes
-
Door Opening Sensor
Yes
-
Water Sensor
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product (W x D x H)
600 x 690 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
660 x 702 x 920
ACCESSORIES
-
Accessory Hose
Yes
-
Rack
Yes
-
Stacking Kit
Yes
OTHERS
-
Drawer Capacity
4.9ℓ
REFRIGERANT INFORMATION
-
Fluorinated greenhouse gas
No
-
Precharged refrigerant quantity (kg)
0.145
-
Type of refrigerant
R290
-
Global Warming Potential (GWP) of refrigerant
3
-
Total GWP (CO2 eq. Ton)
0.000435
-
Hermetically Sealed
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
