LG Eco Hybrid™ FDJ608W 8Kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer – A+++

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
8kg
Product (WxDxH)
600 x 680 x 850
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Dual inverter Heat Pump™ - Less energy consumption, better protection for your clothes.
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Auto Cleaning Condenser - Less hassle, consistent peformance

All Spec

FINISH

  • Colour/Finish

    Plastic (Blue White)

CAPACITY

  • Weight (Kg)

    8

FEATURES

  • Display

    Big LED (2 tone)

  • Dial Knob

    Silver

  • Door

    Black Tint + Silver Rim

  • Auto Cleaning System

    Yes

  • Hybrid

    Yes

  • Window Button

    Touch button

  • Drum

    Stainless

  • Top Plate

    Board (LPM)

  • Cabinet

    Painted Steel

  • Control Panel

    Plastic

  • Start/Power Button

    Spray, Laser, Cr. Deco

PERFORMANCE

  • Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

  • Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)

    1.45 / 0.8

  • Power Consumption Left-on Mode

    0.38W

  • Power Consumption Off Mode

    0.38W

  • Duration Left-on Mode

    10 min

  • Standard Programme

    Cotton Energy Cupboard

  • Weighted Programme Time

    143

  • Full Load Time

    191

  • Partial Load Time

    107

  • Condensation Efficiency Class

    A

  • Weighted Condensation Efficiency

    91

  • Full Load Condensation

    91

  • Half Load Condensation

    91

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

    A+++

  • Energy Consumption

    176.0 kWh / year

  • Power Sourse Rating

    220-240V, 50Hz

  • Sound Power Level

    62dB

PROGRAMMES

  • Main Course

    Cotton, Mix, Easy Care

  • Special

    Duvet, Towel, Allergy Care, Quick 30, Sports Wear, Wool, Delicate

  • Timed Drying

    Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm

  • Additional Function

    Delay End, Favourite, Anti Crease, Drum Light, Remote Start

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • End Beep

    Yes

  • Remain Time / Drying Step

    Yes

  • Clean Filter Notice

    Yes

  • Empty Water Notice

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Filter Sensor

    Yes

  • Leg Adjust

    4 Adjustable Legs

  • Reversible Door

    Possible

SMART FUNCTION

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    On/Off

  • Eco Hybrid Options

    Energy, Time

DRY LEVELS

  • Iron

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

  • Extra

    Yes

SENSORS

  • Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)

    Yes (2ea)

  • Moisture Sensor

    Yes

  • Door Opening Sensor

    Yes

  • Water Sensor

    Yes

  • Filter Sensor

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product (W x D x H)

    600 x 690 x 850

  • Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

    660 x 702 x 920

ACCESSORIES

  • Accessory Hose

    Yes

  • Rack

    Yes

  • Stacking Kit

    Yes

OTHERS

  • Drawer Capacity

    4.9ℓ

REFRIGERANT INFORMATION

  • Fluorinated greenhouse gas

    No

  • Precharged refrigerant quantity (kg)

    0.145

  • Type of refrigerant

    R290

  • Global Warming Potential (GWP) of refrigerant

    3

  • Total GWP (CO2 eq. Ton)

    0.000435

  • Hermetically Sealed

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

