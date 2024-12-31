We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UR75 86 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2024
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.
Boost Your Viewing Experience
*86"UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Brightness Control
AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
The Perfect Fit for Full Sound
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
webOS 23 new Home
Tailored to Your Liking
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
My Profile
*Cursor movement related to Magic Remote control, available to purchase seperately. Standard remote supplied with this model.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Quick Cards
Easily find apps, content recommendations and more for various interests including Music, Gaming, Home Office and more in the dedicated Quick Cards.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
"The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home The logo of works with Matter"
*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Magic Remote control shown, available to purchase seperately. Standard remote supplied with this model.
FILMMAKER MODE™
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Number of channels and available content may vary by product and region.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.
HGiG
LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.
Cloud Gaming
Get expanded access to your favorite games with Cloud Gaming compatibility through GeForce NOW.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
