Discover Brighter Detail with LG Mini LED TV Technology

 

65 inch Explore Mini LED TVs

 

 

Experience exceptional clarity, depth, and colour with the LG Mini LED TV, part of LG’s innovative QNED evo lineup. By combining NanoCell technology with a large number of precision-controlled Mini LEDs, QNED evo delivers a wider colour spectrum with extraordinary accuracy, ultra-sharp contrast, and brilliant brightness—even in bright or dark environments.

 

Powered by the advanced α5 AI Processor and AI Picture Pro, visuals are intelligently optimized in real time for lifelike sharpness, depth, and realism with Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro technology. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, every scene surrounds you with cinematic picture and immersive sound.

 

Just like all LG TVs, the QNED evo lineup includes smart features powered by webOS—giving you easy access to your favourite streaming apps, intuitive voice control, and personalized recommendations. Control your TV with an AI magic remote designed to make searching and selecting a breeze. 

 

Gamers can enjoy fast, fluid gameplay with support for FreeSync Premium, and HDMI 2.1, ensuring low-lag, tear-free performance.

 

Complete your setup with LG’s range of TV accessories, including sleek wall mounts and immersive soundbars—engineered to pair perfectly with your LG Mini LED TV.

 

Step into a world of brilliant colour, intelligent performance, and effortless entertainment—shop the LG Mini LED TV collection today!