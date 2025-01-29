We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75'' NANO80 TV & US60TR LG Soundbar
Key Features
- Pure Colours in Real 4K, vivid colours paired with astounding detail
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
TV Details
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
Pure Colours in Real 4K
Watch 4K content refined with vivid colour accuracy and crisp details, making every scene visually striking and enjoyable.
4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life
LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
The next generation of LG AI TV
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.
Soundbar Details
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Stunning soundscapes surround you
*Screen images simulated.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
WOW Interface
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features.
LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
-
75 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV 2025
-
US60TR LG Home Theater Soundbar with Surround Sound Rear Speakers 5.1 channel
All Spec
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Main
-
850 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
850 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
2.5 kg
-
Rear Speaker (x2)
-
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
12.56 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806098768219
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
