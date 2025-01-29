We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- Pure Colours in Real 4K, vivid colours paired with astounding detail
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
Pure Colours in Real 4K
Watch 4K content refined with vivid colour accuracy and crisp details, making every scene visually striking and enjoyable.
4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life
LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
The next generation of LG AI TV
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.
Find answers instantly with AI Search
Voice-activated intelligence powered by built-in AI understands your inquiries. Ask questions and get tailored recommendations that meet your needs. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.
LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
Solve requests in real-time with AI Chatbot
Have your own AI Chatbot actively resolve and help you with your requests. Simply speak to your TV as it can classify your intentions and respond accordingly.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG NanoCell TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service and mobile contacts.
Access smarter controls with AI Magic Remote
Voice remote controls and the new AI button let you interact with your intelligent assistant. Simple, but powerful click, drag, and drop functions make using webOS intuitive and easy to operate.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*An internet connection is required for use.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
New upgrade every year with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Control sound easier with WOW Interface
Conveniently operate your Soundbar settings from your TV.
LG Soundbar is below an LG NanoCell TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Ultra Big TV
See all your favourite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*NANO80 comes in a maximum of 86 inches and inches may vary by region.
Powerful Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.
FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO90 and FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO80.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K UHD LED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Nano Colour
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
31.4
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD LED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Nano Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
The security update is supported until
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Voice ID
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
-
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1820 x 1150 x 200
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
40.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 1027 x 361
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1344 x 361
-
TV Weight without Stand
31.4
-
TV Weight with Stand
31.8
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 400
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096357033
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
Bracket is not included. In order to receive the free TV wall-mount installation service please make sure the bracket of your choice is present at the time of installation.