48 inch LG OLED evo C5E TV & US40T Soundbar Bundle

Key Features

    Products in this Bundle: 2
    Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

    OLED48C5ELB

    48 inch LG OLED evo AI C5E 4K Smart TV 2025
    UKEU
    Product Information Sheet
    Front view of LG Soundbar US40T and subwoofer

    US40T

    2.1 channel LG Soundbar for TV with Stereo Sound US40T

    TV Details

    On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

    On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

    See the Details of Every Light and Dark

    *Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

    Next-level visual detail with the brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

    Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

    alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

    *Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

    Perfect Black & Colour whether it's bright or dark, only with LG OLED TV

    Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast. Also has earned UL eyesafe verification for a more comfortable watching experience by reducing blue light emissions.

    LG OLED TV showing a visual comparison between a display with Perfect Color and Perfect Black and one without. UL and eyesafe certifications are visible with text prompting to check the marks.

    *LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

    *Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

    *LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

    *LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®

    *Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes. 

    Perfect Colour

    100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.

    Colourful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Colour as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Colour Fidelity and 100% Colour Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Colour certification mark.

    *'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

    *LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

    *The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

    *Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

    AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

    AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

    Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

    *AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
    *Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

    Soundbar Details

    LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

    LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

    The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

    Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

    Grand soundscapes surround you

    LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

    LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

      *Screen images simulated. 

      **WOW Orchestra enables Soundbar speakers and TV speakers to be used at the same time, to enhance the audio experience. Image graphics are for visualisation purposes only; actual TV speaker direction may differ.

    LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

    WOW Interface

    Simplicity is right at your fingertips

    Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

    LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

    *Screen images simulated. 

    **LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

    ***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

    ****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

    *****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

    ******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

    Key Spec

    PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

    PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

    PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

    OLED Colour

    PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

    PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

    GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

    GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

    AUDIO - Audio Output

    40W

    AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.2 channel

    AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

    DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 618 x 46.9

    DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    14.9

    All Spec

    PICTURE (DISPLAY)

    Display Type

    4K OLED

    Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

    Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

    Wide Colour Gamut

    OLED Colour

    SMART TV

    The security update is supported until

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

    Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

    USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

    Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

    Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

    Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

    Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

    Full Web Browser

    Yes

    LG Channels

    Yes

    Multi View

    Yes

    Always Ready

    Yes

    Works with Apple Home

    Yes

    Home Hub

    Yes

    AI Chatbot

    Yes

    Voice ID

    Yes

    Google Home / Hub

    Yes

    Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

    Google Cast

    Yes

    GAMING

    FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

    HGIG Mode

    Yes

    Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

    ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

    VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

    G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

    Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

    Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

    DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

    TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 618 x 46.9

    Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1373 x 735 x 162

    Packaging Weight (kg)

    20.5

    TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 675 x 230

    TV Stand (WxD)

    470 x 230

    TV Weight without Stand

    14.9

    TV Weight with Stand

    16.8

    VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

    CONNECTIVITY

    SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

    Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

    HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

    Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

    Ethernet Input

    1ea

    HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

    USB Input

    x3 (v 2.0)

    Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

    CI Slot

    1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

    RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

    PICTURE (PROCESSING)

    AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

    Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

    AI Brightness Control

    Yes

    HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

    AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

    FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

    HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

    Picture Mode

    10 modes

    Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

    Motion

    OLED Motion

    AI Picture Pro

    Yes

    QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

    AUDIO

    LG Sound Sync

    Yes

    Sound Mode Share

    Yes

    Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

    Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

    Dolby Atmos

    Yes

    AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

    Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

    Audio Output

    40W

    Speaker System

    2.2 channel

    Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

    AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

    Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

    WOW Orchestra

    Yes

    BROADCASTING

    Analog TV Reception

    Yes

    Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

    EAN CODE (BARCODE)

    EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096422038

    ACCESSIBILITY

    High Contrast

    Yes

    Gray Scale

    Yes

    Invert Colors

    Yes

    POWER

    Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

    Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

    ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

    Remote

    Magic Remote MR25GB

    Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

    COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

    MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
    Key Spec

    General - Number of Channels

    2.1

    General - Output Power

    300 W

    Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

    Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

    All Spec

    SOUND EFFECT

    AI Sound Pro

    Yes

    Standard

    Yes

    Cinema

    Yes

    Game

    Yes

    AUDIO FORMAT

    DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

    AAC

    Yes

    Dolby Digital

    Yes

    CONNECTIVITY

    HDMI Out

    1

    Bluetooth Version

    5.3

    USB

    1

    Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

    Optical

    1

    HDMI SUPPORTED

    Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

    CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

    CONVENIENCE

    Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

    Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

    TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

    WOW Interface

    Yes

    DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

    Main

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

    Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

    WEIGHT

    Main

    1.65 kg

    Subwoofer

    4.2 kg

    Gross Weight

    7.6 kg

    ACCESSORY

    Warranty Card

    Yes

    Remote Control

    Yes

    BARCODE (EAN CODE)

    Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806098768523

    GENERAL

    Number of Channels

    2.1

    Output Power

    300 W

    Number of Speakers

    3 EA

    POWER

    Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

    Power Consumption (Main)

    22 W

    Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

    Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

    35 W

    GENERAL_PDR

    The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

    FAQ

    What are the differences between the LG OLED C5 and C4?

    Key upgrades of C5 vs. C4:

    Here are the key standout improvements of C5 compared to the previous series:

    1. Picture quality : 

    An upgrade from Alpha 9 AI processor Gen7 to Gen8, our processor's AI engine now analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but also enhanced facial expressions and depth. 

    The C5 is UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, enhancing perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you. It delivers an accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.¹

     

    2. Sound quality: 

    Experience immersive surround sound with virtual 11.1.2 channels. AI intelligently fine-tunes your audio to make it feel like sound is omni-directional and the action is all around you. 

     

    3. Gaming :  

    The C5 series is equipped with G-Sync compatibility, supports up to 144Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and is ClearMR 9000 certified by VESA. Enjoy tear-free gaming on ultra-low latency and motion blur.²

     

    4. webOS for AI : 

    Upgraded to webOS 25, the C5 offers a smarter, more intuitive TV experience. LG AI learns your viewing preferences, understands your lifestyle, and optimises every aspect of your TV experience to create the most ideal, personalised entertainment experience, just for you.

    The newly designed AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience, no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, simply point and click to use it like an air mouse or speak for voice commands.³

     

    Key AI Features:

    1) AI Voice ID : LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.⁴

    2) AI Picture & Sound Wizard : Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you. / Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

    3) AI Chatbot :Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting.⁵

    4) AI Search :Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.⁶

    5) AI Concierge :One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and history.⁷

    ¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux). 

    Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

    ¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

     

    ²clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display. 

    ClearMR 9000:  OLED C5.

     

    ³AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

    Some features may require an internet connection.

    AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

     

    ⁴Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

    Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

    It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

     

    ⁵AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

    The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

    Internet connection required.

     

    ⁶Internet connection required.

    AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

    It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

     

    ⁷Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

    Menus displayed may be different upon release.

    Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

     

     

    What are the differences between the LG OLED C5 and G5?

    Both LG OLED G5 and C5 are UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, delivering true black levels that enhance perceived brightness and contrast. With 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume certifications applied to LG’s 2025 OLED TVs, they deliver accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.¹ ²

     

    The Key Differences: G5 vs C5

     

    1. Picture quality powered by processor:

    G5: Our most brilliant α11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

    C5: α9 AI Processor Gen8 analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers enhanced facial expressions and depth.

     

    2. Brightness³

    G5: The α11 AI Processor Gen2, the Light boosting algorithm, and new light emitting structure and lighting control architecture deliver up to 3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate than LG standard OLED TV (non-evo).⁴

    C5: The α9 AI Processor Gen8 and new light boosting algorithm deliver 30% brighter than LG standard OLED TV (non-evo)⁵ 

     

    3. Gaming

    Both the G5 and C5 deliver peak gaming experience with G-SYNC compatibility, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, ultra-low latency or motion blur.6

    However, the G5 supports up to 165Hz and is ClearMR 10000 certified, while the C5 supports up to 144Hz  and is ClearMR 9000 certified.⁶

     

    4. Design⁷

    C5: The Ultra Slim Design redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.

    G5: The One Wall Design ensures when you mount your TV to the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap. ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰

     

    ¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

    Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

    ¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

     

    ²100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek..

    ²The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

     

    ³Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

     

    ⁴G5: Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by internal measurements.

     

    ⁵C5: Compared to B5 (non-evo) with measurement at 3% window. Excluding OLED evo C5 48” & 42”.

     

    ⁶HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

    6Support for HGiG may vary by country.

    6144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

    clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

    83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144 Hz on Dolby Vision inputs.

    97 inch supports 120Hz, and 48 inch supports 144Hz.

    48 inches of OLED G5 only has ClearMR 9000 certification.

     

    ⁷Bezel size differs by series and size.

     

    ⁸97/83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 features One Wall Design. 

     

    ⁹Wall-mount bracket not supplied with G5 stand variant, bracket available to purchase separately.

     

    ¹⁰Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

    What sizes are available for the LG OLED evo C5 TV?

    The LG OLED evo C5 TV is available in the following screen sizes:

     

    83", 77", 65", 55", 48", and 42".

     

    This makes the C5 series available in the widest range of sizes among the 2025 OLED models.¹

     

    ¹Product lineup and availability may vary by country or region. Please refer to your local LG website for the latest information.

    How to install an LG OLED evo C5 TV on the wall?

    For secure and seamless wall installation of your LG OLED C5 TV, follow these guidelines:

     

    Compatible Wall Mount Brackets & VESA Sizes¹:

     

    ∙ 83” model: WB24GC or WB21E or WB25LD (VESA 400×400 / 180×55 / 400)

    ∙ 77”, 65”, 55” models: OLW480 or WB25LD (VESA 300×200 / 300)

    ∙ 48”, 42” models: OLW480 (VESA 300×200)

     

    Installation Steps:

     

    1.Ensure the wall has sufficient strength and load-bearing capacity for your TV and bracket.²

    2. Mark and drill holes according to the VESA pattern and the instructions provided in the Quick Setup Guide and Owner’s Manual.

    3. Attach the bracket securely to the wall using appropriate anchors and screws.

    4. Connect all required cables before mounting the TV for easier access.

    5. Carefully mount the TV onto the bracket.

     

    Professional installation is strongly recommended by LG to ensure safety, optimal alignment, and to protect your TV—especially for larger screen sizes.

     

    Note:

    LG provides clearly illustrated, multilingual installation guides with the product and online. Always refer to the correct guide for your TV model and screen size.³

    ¹Please check the exact VESA pattern and compatible bracket for your specific model and screen size. Wall-mount bracket and included accessories may vary by model and region. Please check your product package and local LG website for details. If the bracket is not included in your package, ensure that you use a compatible bracket with the exact VESA pattern for your specific model and screen size.

    ²The strength and suitability of the installation wall and anchors are the responsibility of the customer. LG is not liable for damage or injury caused by improper installation or insufficient wall strength.

    ³Installation procedures and supported accessories may differ depending on your country, TV size, and model year. Always follow the instructions in the official LG Owner’s Manual and Quick Setup Guide for your specific product.

     Is the LG OLED evo C5 TV good for gaming?

    Yes, the LG OLED evo C5 TV is an excellent choice for gaming, offering advanced features for a premium experience:

     

    ∙ VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) up to 144Hz¹

    ∙ 0.1ms Pixel Response Time for ultra-fast reactions

    ∙ G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free, stutter-free, low input lag gameplay

    ∙ ClearMR 9000 certification for superb motion clarity

    ∙ Essential HDMI 2.1 gaming features: ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), QMS (Quick Media Switching), QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    ∙ HGiG profile for optimized HDR gaming

    ∙ Game Optimizer & Dashboard for quick access to gaming settings

     

    These features collectively ensure smooth, responsive, and visually immersive gaming with virtually no lag or motion blur.

     

    ¹144Hz refresh rate is supported on compatible games or PC inputs. Maximum supported refresh rate may vary by model and region. Please refer to your local LG website for details.

    What is the LG OLED evo TV screen protection, and how can it work?

    LG OLED evo TVs are equipped with screen protection features to help prevent image retention and reduce the risk of burn-in. The key technology is Pixel Cleaning, which refreshes the OLED pixels to maintain optimal picture quality and panel longevity.

     

    ∙ Automatic Operation: Pixel Cleaning runs automatically after a certain period of accumulated usage, usually when the TV is turned off but remains plugged in.¹

     

    ∙ Manual Operation: You can also manually start Pixel Cleaning at any time by navigating to:

    [Settings] → [General] → [OLED Care] → [OLED Panel Care] → [Pixel Cleaning] on your TV’s menu.

     

    These features help keep your OLED panel in the best condition for long-term use.

     

    ¹Pixel Cleaning reduces, but does not eliminate, the risk of permanent image retention (“burn-in”). For best results, avoid displaying static images for extended periods. Always leave the TV plugged in after turning it off to allow automatic Pixel Cleaning to complete.

    How many HDMI ports does the LG OLED evo C5 TV have and what features do they support?

    The LG OLED evo C5 TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports. These ports support a full range of advanced features for gaming and connectivity:

     

    ∙ Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 144Hz (for all sizes: 83", 77", 65", 55", 48", 42")¹

    ∙ G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility

    ∙ Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for optimized gaming responsiveness

    ∙ Quick Media Switching (QMS)

    ∙ Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) on HDMI 2 for high-quality audio transmission

    ∙ HGiG for HDR gaming

     

    All four HDMI ports support HDMI 2.1 bandwidth (48Gbps), enabling the latest gaming consoles, PCs, and home theater equipment to be connected simultaneously.

     

    ¹Maximum VRR is up to 144Hz for all C5 sizes (83", 77", 65", 55", 48", 42"). Please refer to your local LG website for full model specifications.