48 inch LG OLED evo C5E TV & US40T Soundbar Bundle

TV Details
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Next-level visual detail with the brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
Perfect Black & Colour whether it's bright or dark, only with LG OLED TV
Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast. Also has earned UL eyesafe verification for a more comfortable watching experience by reducing blue light emissions.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®
*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes.
Perfect Colour
100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.
*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Soundbar Details
Grand soundscapes surround you
*Screen images simulated.
**WOW Orchestra enables Soundbar speakers and TV speakers to be used at the same time, to enhance the audio experience. Image graphics are for visualisation purposes only; actual TV speaker direction may differ.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
WOW Interface
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features.
LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
- 48 inch LG OLED evo AI C5E 4K Smart TV 2025
- 2.1 channel LG Soundbar for TV with Stereo Sound US40T
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Audio Output
40W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.2 channel
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 618 x 46.9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
14.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
SMART TV
The security update is supported until
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Multi View
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 618 x 46.9
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1373 x 735 x 162
Packaging Weight (kg)
20.5
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 675 x 230
TV Stand (WxD)
470 x 230
TV Weight without Stand
14.9
TV Weight with Stand
16.8
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
USB Input
x3 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
Picture Mode
10 modes
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
AI Picture Pro
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
Audio Output
40W
Speaker System
2.2 channel
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096422038
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25GB
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
General - Number of Channels
2.1
General - Output Power
300 W
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Game
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.3
USB
1
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
WEIGHT
Main
1.65 kg
Subwoofer
4.2 kg
Gross Weight
7.6 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806098768523
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1
Output Power
300 W
Number of Speakers
3 EA
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
22 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
35 W
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
FAQ
What are the differences between the LG OLED C5 and C4?
Key upgrades of C5 vs. C4:
Here are the key standout improvements of C5 compared to the previous series:
1. Picture quality :
An upgrade from Alpha 9 AI processor Gen7 to Gen8, our processor's AI engine now analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but also enhanced facial expressions and depth.
The C5 is UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, enhancing perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you. It delivers an accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.¹
2. Sound quality:
Experience immersive surround sound with virtual 11.1.2 channels. AI intelligently fine-tunes your audio to make it feel like sound is omni-directional and the action is all around you.
3. Gaming :
The C5 series is equipped with G-Sync compatibility, supports up to 144Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and is ClearMR 9000 certified by VESA. Enjoy tear-free gaming on ultra-low latency and motion blur.²
4. webOS for AI :
Upgraded to webOS 25, the C5 offers a smarter, more intuitive TV experience. LG AI learns your viewing preferences, understands your lifestyle, and optimises every aspect of your TV experience to create the most ideal, personalised entertainment experience, just for you.
The newly designed AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience, no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, simply point and click to use it like an air mouse or speak for voice commands.³
Key AI Features:
1) AI Voice ID : LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.⁴
2) AI Picture & Sound Wizard : Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you. / Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.
3) AI Chatbot :Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting.⁵
4) AI Search :Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.⁶
5) AI Concierge :One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and history.⁷
¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
²clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
ClearMR 9000: OLED C5.
³AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
Some features may require an internet connection.
AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
⁴Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
⁵AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
Internet connection required.
⁶Internet connection required.
AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
⁷Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
Menus displayed may be different upon release.
Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
What are the differences between the LG OLED C5 and G5?
Both LG OLED G5 and C5 are UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, delivering true black levels that enhance perceived brightness and contrast. With 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume certifications applied to LG’s 2025 OLED TVs, they deliver accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.¹ ²
The Key Differences: G5 vs C5
1. Picture quality powered by processor:
G5: Our most brilliant α11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.
C5: α9 AI Processor Gen8 analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers enhanced facial expressions and depth.
2. Brightness³
G5: The α11 AI Processor Gen2, the Light boosting algorithm, and new light emitting structure and lighting control architecture deliver up to 3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate than LG standard OLED TV (non-evo).⁴
C5: The α9 AI Processor Gen8 and new light boosting algorithm deliver 30% brighter than LG standard OLED TV (non-evo)⁵
3. Gaming
Both the G5 and C5 deliver peak gaming experience with G-SYNC compatibility, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, ultra-low latency or motion blur.6
However, the G5 supports up to 165Hz and is ClearMR 10000 certified, while the C5 supports up to 144Hz and is ClearMR 9000 certified.⁶
4. Design⁷
C5: The Ultra Slim Design redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.
G5: The One Wall Design ensures when you mount your TV to the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap. ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰
¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
²100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek..
²The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.
³Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
⁴G5: Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by internal measurements.
⁵C5: Compared to B5 (non-evo) with measurement at 3% window. Excluding OLED evo C5 48” & 42”.
⁶HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
6Support for HGiG may vary by country.
6144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144 Hz on Dolby Vision inputs.
97 inch supports 120Hz, and 48 inch supports 144Hz.
48 inches of OLED G5 only has ClearMR 9000 certification.
⁷Bezel size differs by series and size.
⁸97/83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 features One Wall Design.
⁹Wall-mount bracket not supplied with G5 stand variant, bracket available to purchase separately.
¹⁰Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.
What sizes are available for the LG OLED evo C5 TV?
The LG OLED evo C5 TV is available in the following screen sizes:
83", 77", 65", 55", 48", and 42".
This makes the C5 series available in the widest range of sizes among the 2025 OLED models.¹
¹Product lineup and availability may vary by country or region. Please refer to your local LG website for the latest information.
How to install an LG OLED evo C5 TV on the wall?
For secure and seamless wall installation of your LG OLED C5 TV, follow these guidelines:
Compatible Wall Mount Brackets & VESA Sizes¹:
∙ 83” model: WB24GC or WB21E or WB25LD (VESA 400×400 / 180×55 / 400)
∙ 77”, 65”, 55” models: OLW480 or WB25LD (VESA 300×200 / 300)
∙ 48”, 42” models: OLW480 (VESA 300×200)
Installation Steps:
1.Ensure the wall has sufficient strength and load-bearing capacity for your TV and bracket.²
2. Mark and drill holes according to the VESA pattern and the instructions provided in the Quick Setup Guide and Owner’s Manual.
3. Attach the bracket securely to the wall using appropriate anchors and screws.
4. Connect all required cables before mounting the TV for easier access.
5. Carefully mount the TV onto the bracket.
Professional installation is strongly recommended by LG to ensure safety, optimal alignment, and to protect your TV—especially for larger screen sizes.
Note:
LG provides clearly illustrated, multilingual installation guides with the product and online. Always refer to the correct guide for your TV model and screen size.³
¹Please check the exact VESA pattern and compatible bracket for your specific model and screen size. Wall-mount bracket and included accessories may vary by model and region. Please check your product package and local LG website for details. If the bracket is not included in your package, ensure that you use a compatible bracket with the exact VESA pattern for your specific model and screen size.
²The strength and suitability of the installation wall and anchors are the responsibility of the customer. LG is not liable for damage or injury caused by improper installation or insufficient wall strength.
³Installation procedures and supported accessories may differ depending on your country, TV size, and model year. Always follow the instructions in the official LG Owner’s Manual and Quick Setup Guide for your specific product.
Is the LG OLED evo C5 TV good for gaming?
Yes, the LG OLED evo C5 TV is an excellent choice for gaming, offering advanced features for a premium experience:
∙ VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) up to 144Hz¹
∙ 0.1ms Pixel Response Time for ultra-fast reactions
∙ G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free, stutter-free, low input lag gameplay
∙ ClearMR 9000 certification for superb motion clarity
∙ Essential HDMI 2.1 gaming features: ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), QMS (Quick Media Switching), QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
∙ HGiG profile for optimized HDR gaming
∙ Game Optimizer & Dashboard for quick access to gaming settings
These features collectively ensure smooth, responsive, and visually immersive gaming with virtually no lag or motion blur.
¹144Hz refresh rate is supported on compatible games or PC inputs. Maximum supported refresh rate may vary by model and region. Please refer to your local LG website for details.
What is the LG OLED evo TV screen protection, and how can it work?
LG OLED evo TVs are equipped with screen protection features to help prevent image retention and reduce the risk of burn-in. The key technology is Pixel Cleaning, which refreshes the OLED pixels to maintain optimal picture quality and panel longevity.
∙ Automatic Operation: Pixel Cleaning runs automatically after a certain period of accumulated usage, usually when the TV is turned off but remains plugged in.¹
∙ Manual Operation: You can also manually start Pixel Cleaning at any time by navigating to:
[Settings] → [General] → [OLED Care] → [OLED Panel Care] → [Pixel Cleaning] on your TV’s menu.
These features help keep your OLED panel in the best condition for long-term use.
¹Pixel Cleaning reduces, but does not eliminate, the risk of permanent image retention (“burn-in”). For best results, avoid displaying static images for extended periods. Always leave the TV plugged in after turning it off to allow automatic Pixel Cleaning to complete.
How many HDMI ports does the LG OLED evo C5 TV have and what features do they support?
The LG OLED evo C5 TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports. These ports support a full range of advanced features for gaming and connectivity:
∙ Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 144Hz (for all sizes: 83", 77", 65", 55", 48", 42")¹
∙ G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility
∙ Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for optimized gaming responsiveness
∙ Quick Media Switching (QMS)
∙ Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) on HDMI 2 for high-quality audio transmission
∙ HGiG for HDR gaming
All four HDMI ports support HDMI 2.1 bandwidth (48Gbps), enabling the latest gaming consoles, PCs, and home theater equipment to be connected simultaneously.
¹Maximum VRR is up to 144Hz for all C5 sizes (83", 77", 65", 55", 48", 42"). Please refer to your local LG website for full model specifications.