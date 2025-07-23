We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 inch LG OLED AI G5 Wall Mount + USC9S Soundbar Bundle
Key Features
- 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues
- Up to 3X brighter visuals vs. conventional OLED TVs from Brightness Booster Ultimate
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Partial return is not available
TV Details
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for the best viewing experience
alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate
The alpha 11 Al Processor Gen2's new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to three times brighter visuals.
*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
*Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.
Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces
Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
Perfect Colour
100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.
*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inches.
*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*100% Colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard Colour volume as verified independently by Intertek.
*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 Colour patterns.
*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
*LG OLED Display is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Soundbar details
Experience Theater Quality Sound
Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Soundbar and TV to all over the living room.
"*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation."
World’s 1st Dolby Atmos soundbar with Triple Up-firing Channels
A Soundbar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from Soundbar to right in front of the TV.
*Compatibility of LG Soundbar will vary by model.
**The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.
***A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the soundbar.
Synergy that completes a whole new experience
LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.
-
55 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 - Wall mount version
-
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.3 channel USC9S 2024
Key Spec
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1222 x 703 x 27.2
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
16.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
-
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
Yes
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 165Hz)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
-
Response Time
-
Less than 0.1ms
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
The security update is supported until
-
31/12/2029
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Object Remastering)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))
-
CI Slot
-
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x3 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1222 x 703 x 27.2
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1360 x 810 x 172
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
27.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1222 x 742/787 x 263
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
485 x 263
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
16.8
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
22.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Output Power
-
400 W
All Spec
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
CONVENIENCE
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
WOW Bracket
-
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806091940995
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
9 EA
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
37 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
38 W
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
