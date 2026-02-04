83 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 TV + 34 inch UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor Bundle

Key upgrades of G5 vs. G4:

Here are the key standout improvements of G5 compared to the previous series:

1. Picture Quality :

The G5 introduces an upgrade from the Alpha 11 AI Processor to the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2. Our most brilliant processor enables the TV to perceive objects with pixel level precision, enhancing picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

The G5 is UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, enhancing perceived brightness and contrast whether it's bright or dark around you. With 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume certifications applied to LG’s 2025 OLED TVs, the G5 delivers accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.1 2

2. Sound quality :

The newly enhanced AI Object Remastering extracts voices, music and audio SFX to optimize for clarity, delivering the best sound expereince possible. 3

3. Gaming :

Validated for both G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, the G5 delivers excellent VRR performance for smooth, tear-free gameplay. With support for up to 165Hz VRR, a 0.1ms response time, and ClearMR 10000 certification, it ensures ultra-smooth motion and ultra-low latency. 4 5

4. webOS for AI:

Upgraded to webOS 25, the G5 offers a smarter, more intuitive TV experience. LG AI learns your viewing preferences, understands your lifestyle, and optimises every aspect of your TV experience to create the most ideal, personalised entertainment experience, just for you.

The newly designed AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience, no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, simply point and click to use it like an air mouse or speak for voice commands. ⁶

Key AI Features:

1) AI Voice ID : LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.⁷

2) AI Picture & Sound Wizard : Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you. Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences. Every sound element is refined with AI-balanced audio.

3) AI Chatbot :Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. ⁸

4) AI Search :Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot. 9

5) AI Concierge :One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and history.10

