T3 Awards 2022
LG G2
"The G2 is a truly astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness."
TechRadar
LG 65G2
"…take OLED picture quality to places we once never imagined it would be able to go." (04/2022)
The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design
A bright new era of pixels
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights
*Screen images simulated.
The details set the tone
*Screen images simulated.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
A woman sits on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around her.
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Art or television? You decide.
An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a living room with plants, a pile of books, and a vintage-style cabinet. An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a minimalist-looking room beside a shelf with monochrome ornaments. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2. An LG OLED G2 is hung on a colorful living room wall with a dried planet, diffuser, and vases. A close-up of an edge on the ultra-slim LG OLED G2.
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.
Find your fit.
LG OLED G2 TV lineup in various sizes from 55 inches to 83 inches.
Now, you're the main character.
A man sits on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around both him and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favourites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
4.5-year panel warranty covers 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.
5.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
6.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
7.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
8.Netflix streaming membership required.
9.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
10.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
11.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
12.Supported service may differ by country.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (2.1)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
Yes (AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix))
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
-
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 ch
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
Yes (eARC)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes
-
Ethernet Input
-
Yes
-
HDMI Input
-
Yes (x4 - 4K 120Hz supported by all ports)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
Yes
-
USB Input
-
Yes (x3)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (802.11ax)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
-
Yes (AI Picture Pro)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro, HLG)
-
AI Upscaling
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid, Standard, Eco plus more
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Included
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806091651044
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
2155 x 1225 x 28.2
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
2355 x 1410 x 325
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
85.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
N/A
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
N/A
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
57
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
N/A
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
N/A
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W
-
Remote
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
