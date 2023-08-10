About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2022
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2022

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
OLED55G26LA

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2022

(5)
Front view

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG G2

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG G2

Honoree of the Video Display category1.
5-Year Panel Warranty logo.

Confidence, year after year

LG G2

5-Year Panel Warranty3,4.
T3 Awards 2022 logo.

T3 Awards 2022

LG G2

"The G2 is a truly astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness."
TechRadar logo.

TechRadar

LG 65G2

"…take OLED picture quality to places we once never imagined it would be able to go." (04/2022)
What Hi-Fi? logo.

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65G2

"The G2 is truly a thing of beauty."(04/2022)
AVForums logo.

AVForums

LG 65G2

G2 really is the best OLED TV from LG to date
T3 logo.

T3

LG 65G2

"It's truly one of the best TVs on the planet."(03/2022)
Red Dot Design logo.

Red Dot Design

LG 77G2

iF Design logo.

iF Design

LG 77G2

The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design

Brightness Booster Max

A bright new era of pixels

Heightening the vivid beauty of LG OLED self-lit pixels. Brightness Booster Max takes refinements by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor to the next level, delivering up to 30%2 more luminance. Now, visuals look bolder with superior light efficiency.
Find out More

*Screen images simulated.

5-Year Panel Warranty logo.
5-Year Panel Warranty

Confidence, year after year

Watch on and on and on. With a 5-year panel warranty3,4, feel assurance in the craftsmanship of premium LG OLED televisions for years to come.
Confidence, year after year Find out More
a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor enhances objects in the foreground and background to add natural depth, and makes colours spectacularly vivid yet accurate.

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

A woman sits on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around her.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favourite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Gallery Design

Art or television? You decide

A new milestone in ultra-thin display construction. Not only does LG OLED G2 sit flush against your wall5,6,7, its flawless design embodies minimalism.
Find out More

An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a living room with plants, a pile of books, and a vintage-style cabinet. An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a minimalist-looking room beside a shelf with monochrome ornaments. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2. An LG OLED G2 is hung on a colorful living room wall with a dried planet, diffuser, and vases. A close-up of an edge on the ultra-slim LG OLED G2.

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.

Vast Size Range

Find your fit

Whether you need a display for your game cave or home cinema, with sizes from 55-inches to 83-inches, the ideal choice is waiting.

LG OLED G2 TV lineup in various sizes from 55 inches to 83 inches.

*97G2 is due for release in the 2nd half of 2022.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
Find out More

A man sits on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around both him and the television depicting movie immersion.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

Entertainment

All your favourites in one place

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix8, Disney+9, Amazon Prime10, and Apple TV+11, plus LG channels12, something exciting is always showing.

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
Find out More

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Cloud Gaming

The new league of gaming

With the seamless addition of GeForce Now, there's a whole cloud of games waiting for you to play. Rediscover games you love and find new favourites straight from your television.

In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.

Your All-Inclusive Pass to Xbox


Your All-Inclusive Pass to Xbox

Get an Xbox Series X console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one low monthly price with Xbox All Access.

Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar

AI sound

Design

Remote

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
***Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
****LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
4.5-year panel warranty covers 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.
5.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
6.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
7.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
8.Netflix streaming membership required.
9.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
10.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
11.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
12.Supported service may differ by country.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

Perfect Colour

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

Perfect Colour

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

ThinQ

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091612014

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1222 x 698 x 27.2

Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)

1360 x 810 x 172

Packaging Weight (kg)

24

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1222 x 757 x 245

TV Stand (WxD mm)

432 x 245

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

17.1

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

21.3

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300 x 200

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED55G26LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55G26LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED55G26LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED55G26LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED55G26LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Front view

OLED55G26LA

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2022

UK EU
Product Information Sheet