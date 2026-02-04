About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 MiniLED TV + 32 inch UltraFine Monitor Bundle

UKEU
UKEU
TVMN
UKEU
UKEU
TVMN

86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 MiniLED TV + 32 inch UltraFine Monitor Bundle

86QNED85A6C.32UR550
thumbnail
thumbnail
Front view of 86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025 86QNED85A6C. Along with the LG UltraFine Display 32UR550K-B Monitor.
dimension view
Detailed view
WebOS
AI picture and pro
Remote specification
USP QNED evo
AI 4k Processor
Life style view
Xbox
USP Epic sport
USP Epic gaming
thumbnail
thumbnail
Front view of 86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025 86QNED85A6C. Along with the LG UltraFine Display 32UR550K-B Monitor.
dimension view
Detailed view
WebOS
AI picture and pro
Remote specification
USP QNED evo
AI 4k Processor
Life style view
Xbox
USP Epic sport
USP Epic gaming

Key Features

  • TV - 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • TV - Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • TV - Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • Monitor - 32-inch UltraFine 4K (3840x2160) with HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Monitor - Stereo Speaker with Waves MaxxAudio®
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025 86QNED85A6C

86QNED85A6C

86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of 32" LG TV Monitor, HD Ready LED display, Cinema Mode, webOS, 2 x 5W Stereo Speakers, Black -32UR550K-B

32UR550K-B

32" LG UltraFine Monitor, 4K Display, HDR10, Black Stabiliser, Stereo Speaker, Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

TV Details

iF Design Award - Winner (QNED85, 100”)

iF Design Award - Winner (QNED85, 100”)

iF Design Award Winner logo.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colourful paintlike textures coming together in red, yellow, green, blue and purple. Behind the TV is the alpha 8 4K AI Processor emitting orange and pink light. Logo of LG QNED evo AI sits on the bottom left corner. The background is a colorful green gradient. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

LG QNED TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colourful paintlike textures coming together in red, yellow, green, blue and purple. Behind the TV is the alpha 8 4K AI Processor emitting orange and pink light. Logo of LG QNED evo AI sits on the bottom left corner. The background is a colorful green gradient. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

Every Colour Redefined for Immersive Viewing
on a Grand Scale

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

 

The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

All New Dynamic QNED Colour

LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colours.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colours.

Intertrek certification for 100% colour Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colours.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

MiniLED with Advanced Local Dimming

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast.

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast.

*Specifications may vary by inches, models and region.

*Precision Dimming Technology applies to 100 inches of QNED85 and Advanced Local Dimming applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED85.

Monitor Details

LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Feature

Tilt, Height and Pivot Adjustable

Features focused on the gaming

Immersive gaming

32UR550K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabiliser for a realistic gaming experience.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

Visual splendour

Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide colour range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 colour space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

50.0

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

SMART TV

The security update is supported until

31/12/2029

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2090 x 1215 x 228

Packaging Weight (kg)

64.6

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1928 x 1198/1162 x 370

TV Stand (WxD)

1592/535 x 370

TV Weight without Stand

50.0

TV Weight with Stand

52.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600 x 400

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Auto Calibration

Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096327630

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86QNED85A6C)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(86QNED85A6C)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(86QNED85A6C)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(86QNED85A6C)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (86QNED85A6C)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(86QNED85A6C)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Display - Size [Inch]

31.5

Display - Resolution

3840 x 2160

Display - Panel Type

VA

Display - Aspect Ratio

16:9

Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Display - Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

Y24

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

31.5

Size [cm]

80

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.06053 x 0.18159

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Colour Bit

10bit (8bit+FRC)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

2100:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

DC Output

48W (19V 2.53A)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3x597.1x239.3(↑)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3x420.1x45.7

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821x226X507

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.0

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.2

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Power Cord

YES

HDMI

YES

HDMI (Color/Length)

Black / 1.5m

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
External Power supply ErP(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32UR550K-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.