86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025

Key Features
- Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
- High resolution on a range of Ultra Big screen sizes
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.
The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
All New Dynamic QNED Colour
LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
MiniLED powered by
alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
MiniLED enhances clarity and provides contrast for your viewing pleasure.
*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards.
*Configuration of MiniLED lighting will vary by model. Image for illustration purposes only.
The next generation of LG AI TV
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.
Find answers instantly with AI Search
Voice-activated intelligence powered by built-in AI understands your inquiries. Ask questions and get tailored recommendations that meet your needs. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.
LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
Solve requests in real-time with
AI Chatbot
Have your own AI Chatbot actively resolve and help you with your requests. Simply speak to your TV as it can classify your intentions and respond accordingly.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service and mobile contacts.
Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote - no extra device needed! Simple but powerful click, drag and drop functions make using webOS intuitive and easy to operate.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*An internet connection is required for use.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
New upgrade every year with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
Ultra Big TV up to 100 inches
See all your favourite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*QNED87/QNED86/QNED85 comes in a maximum of 100 inches and inches may vary by region.
Super Slim Design
The slim design brings a refined touch to your space
*Super Slim Design applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.
AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.
Synergy Bracket
The Synergy Bracket positions your LG Soundbar perfectly, ensuring optimal sound in a seamless style.
*Synergy Bracket is available to purchase separately, and can be paired with 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Synergy Bracket is available to purchase separately, and comes with a one-pole stand or two-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.
Advanced Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance.
*QNED87/QNED86/QNED85 features FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
*100/86/75/65 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85 support 144Hz, 55/50 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85 support 120Hz.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1928 x 1108 x 30.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
50.0
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Mini LED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
SMART TV
-
The security update is supported until
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Voice ID
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1928 x 1108 x 30.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2090 x 1215 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
64.6
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1928 x 1198/1162 x 370
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1592/535 x 370
-
TV Weight without Stand
50.0
-
TV Weight with Stand
52.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
600 x 400
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
AUDIO
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
-
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096327630
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
-
