55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025

*Synergy Bracket is available to purchase separately, and can be paired with 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Synergy Bracket is available to purchase separately, and comes with a one-pole stand or two-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.

*Wall-mounting requires a separate bracket – available separately.