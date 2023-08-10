We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" LG Smart TV
All Spec
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
55
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Full HD (1080p)
-
Yes
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Status Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Ready (available with magic remote dongle or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle)
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Recording
-
External Hard Drive
-
Time Shift (live playback)
-
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
-
External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record
-
External Input Record
-
RF/Composit
-
Scheduled Recording
-
Manual, According to broadcasting information, Recommand, Voice, Series recording
-
SmartHome
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Game World
-
Yes
-
PIG (Picture In Graphic)
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd Display
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
3
-
HDMI
-
3
-
CI slot
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
2
-
Full Scart
-
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
1(Optical)
-
PC Audio Input
-
Share with Component audio (AV2)
-
LAN
-
1
-
External Speaker out (Analog audio out) / Headphone out
-
1
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
-
Set Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
-
1243 x 725 x 56.8
-
Including stand (mm)
-
1243 x 772 x 255
-
in Carton
-
1330 x 810 x 174
-
VESA Dimensions (mm)
-
400 x 400
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
-
17.3
-
Including stand (kg)
-
17.7
-
In Carton
-
22.1
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.