43" LG LED TV with Freeview
All Spec
MODEL
-
EU Series
LH5100
-
Screen Size
43
VESA
-
Vesa Size
200x200
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand (Including SOUND BAR)
976*583*81.5
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
976*621*208.7
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1056*660*152
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Weight (W/O Pack), head
7.8
-
Weight (W/O Pack), total
8.1
-
Weight (W/ Pack), total
10.3
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
VIDEO
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
300
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 8 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Sport,Game,isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 6 modes ( 16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All Direction Zoom,Just scan)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)
10W / 2ch
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport, Music, Game)
FEATURE
-
DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)
EU : Yes
-
Built in Game
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
ECO
-
Energy saving mode
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T/C
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
MHEG (UK)
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.3
-
Teletext Page
2,000 page
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes (UK: Flof)
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
EPG(8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
RF In
1(RF)
-
Scart (Full)
1 : EU
-
HDMI
1 (HDMI 1.4)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
(USB to RS232C)
-
CI Slot
1
-
USB
1 ( 2.0 : 1ea)
DESIGN
-
Stand type
2 Pole
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
L-con
-
Battery (for Remote Control)
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
(100~240Vac 50-60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.3W↓
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
