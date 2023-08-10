We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Flex 42
Flex your curves
1 screen. 20 curves.
Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.
An image of LG OLED Flex in its flat position with a remote control in front of it. The curvature button is highlighted in green.
*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.
Play with less delay
A regular display and fast response time display both show the same image of a soccer game. The display with a 0.1ms response time is noticeably smoother and more realistic.
Don't let reflections
disrupt your game
An image of a person gaming on LG OLED Flex. The right side of the screen has SAR technology applied and shows just the game graphics. The left side of the screen is non-SAR and has a reflection of the gamer's face.
*The comparison image is for illustration purposes only.
Your battlestation
adapts to you
A man who leaning forward while focusing on the game with the screen in an upright position and a man who lying back while watching a music video with the screen tilted towards him.
Enter the control room
Sights and sounds
that suit your game
Game, picture, and sound settings shown over the game in three different images.
Simply switch
between TV and PC
Switching hub shown in three images. First, the Switching Hub menu is shown on LG OLED Flex's screen. The second image shows the connectivity port on LG OLED Flex. The third image shows a side view of LG OLED Flex's connectivity port.
*USB PC ↔ TV connection terminal is provided separately.
Make your voice heard
An image of a man playing a game on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting speech are shown around his mouth.
The screen gamers deserve
Three LG OLED Flex televisions shown standing side by side displaying a black abstract image, colorful abstract image and a blue wave image on their screens.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
**LG OLED TV sets have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.
Sounds that get your
head in the game
An image of a person watching a concert on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting audio emit from the front of the television.
Undefeatable style
Three images of LG OLED Flex. First, two televisions are seen from above standing face to face. Second, a close-up of the Shield Design seen from above at an angle. Third, a front-on close-up of the Shield Design.
Illuminate your aura
LG OLED Flex seen from the back with green lighting. Below, close-ups of red, purple, blue, and grey Shield Designs side-by-side in a row.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
937 x 614 x 297
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1125 x 770 x 455
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
363 x 297
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
22.6
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
30.6
-
Bar Code
-
8806091841568
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
